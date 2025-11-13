We Slay: Scooby Villains As Drag Queens

by

Being a huge fan of the original ‘Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!’ series growing up I have always wanted to translate my love for the series in my art, but could never decide how to pay homage. Over the years the original series has become my favorite set of DVD’s to pop into the player when I want to take a nap. The sounds of Mystery Inc. solving cases is a very comforting thing to hear, and for whatever reason, it lulls me to sleep.

Recently while lying in bed trying to fall asleep the episode “Go Away Ghost Ship” came on and I was suddenly struck by the color palette of Redbeard’s Ghost. The Red and pink struck me as very feminine and as I had just recently been to a drag show featuring two bearded queens I thought: “That would be a great drag look”. The idea festered for a few days until I decided; why not create a series of illustrations turning Scooby-Doo villains into Drag Queens! The result is featured here.

More info: Instagram

We slay!

We Slay: Scooby Villains As Drag Queens

The Ghost of Redbeard

We Slay: Scooby Villains As Drag Queens

Phantom Shadow

We Slay: Scooby Villains As Drag Queens

10,000 Volt Ghost

We Slay: Scooby Villains As Drag Queens

The Creeper

We Slay: Scooby Villains As Drag Queens

Ghost Clown

We Slay: Scooby Villains As Drag Queens

Witch Doctor

We Slay: Scooby Villains As Drag Queens

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Because No One Would Buy My Photos, Here They Are For Free. Mosul 2017”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Robot Pulled Off An Impossible Backflip And The Internet Goes Nuts, Predicting The Rise Of Terminators
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
61 Funny Tumblr Posts That Feminists Will Laugh At
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Boardwalk Empire 4.03 Review: “Acres of Diamonds”
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2013
I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2025
21 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Nathan W. Pyle
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.