Living Well On A Budget: 50 Practical Tips From Frugal People Who Have Mastered The Art Of Saving Money (New Pics)

If you have other hobbies than your work, food, and sleep, you might have stopped to think about how to save money for things that bring you joy. Or maybe sometimes, you would like to get yourself a more expensive but quality product that will serve you better and longer. Well, for some people, frugal living is the answer.
Though frugal living can have a negative connotation, it does have its perks. To save money does not mean exchanging everything that you consume for a cheaper version of it. Most of the time, frugal living contributes to more sustainable living, like buying better quality clothes at thrift stores instead of fast fashion. Or, planning your meals instead of eating out every day, which also benefits your health. However, in some cases, you literally cannot afford something and have to improvise with what you already have.
So today, Pandas, we have selected some tips from the subreddit r/Frugal that might help you save an extra buck or just reevaluate what is actually important for you so that you can spend your income more wisely.
More info: frugalrules.com
#1 I Love The Library Most Because It Saves Money
Image source: _Phantom_Queen
#2 We Have Sent The Same Card For Nearly 20 Years
Image source: GandalfslargeChurro
#3 4 Months Ago, I Planted Some Sprouted Potatoes In A Small Pot On My Balcony. Here’s My First Harvest!
Image source: aeline136
#4 We Live In Northern Canada, Land Of Runaway Food Prices. Some Of Our Harvest Saved For Winter. What Started As A Hobby Has Become A Necessity
Image source: spiraloutkeepgoing42
#5 I’m An Avid Reader And Have Saved Over $8k Using The Library This Year
Image source: More_Ice_8092
#6 Ex Wife Was Gonna Throw This Out So I Refinished It. Happy With The Results
Image source: Technical_Corgi6561
#7 The Perks Of Having A Connection To A Local Egg Farm. They Sell Eggs Commercially, But The Biggest Ones Don’t Fit In Their Cartons And They Sell Me A Dozen Of Them For $2! Most Are Double Yolkers
Image source: Dandan419
#8 Found These Pretty Plates And Mugs Sitting By The Trash Collection Area!
Image source: blueberry-rabbit
#9 One Year Ago Today I Made This Cremation Casket When My Dad Passed Shortly After Being Diagnosed With Cancer. The Cheapest Cremation Box Shown To Us Was $850cad, I Made This For $120. Don’t Let Funeral Homes Hit You When You’re Grieving
Image source: -Yacht_club-
#10 Mom Always Said “Don’t Waste Your Money On Stupid Books!” So Here’s My Collection Of Fully Thrifted/Donated Stupid Books
Image source: SanguineStars
#11 Can’t Afford A Home Or Yard For My Kid, So I Built One With A Pool And A Sandbox On Our Tiny Patio
Image source: Llama20222022
#12 I Needed Something To Hold My Shampoo/Conditioner Bars, So I Made This With Chopsticks Leftovers
Image source: dorkass-loser
#13 We Get Our Kids To Design Labels For Home Made Preserves To Give Away As Gifts At Christmas
Image source: spiraloutkeepgoing42
#14 My Lesson For Today: Check Prices Carefully! We Found These In The Regular Meat Section Today And The Price Was Honored!
Image source: moonshot214
#15 I Recently Had A Very Large Tree Collapse In My Back Yard. Rather Than Paying The Arborist Several Hundred Dollars For Stump Removal, I Turned It Into What Is Now A Very Fertile Vegetable Garden
Image source: RelayFX
#16 Replaced Luggage Wheels For 13 Bucks
Image source: pingpingmoe
#17 $8 Worth Of Food At My Local Discount Grocery Yesterday (Pennsylvania, USA)
Image source: bugzrcool
#18 Refinished My Old Bag Instead Of Buying A New One
Image source: Fenryder
#19 This Redditor Turned Their Old Jeans Into Pot Holders. I Think They Look Great
Image source: Cheensly
#20 I Had So Much Fun Making These Cartoon Gift Wrapping! Inspired By The Borderlands Videogame
Image source: jijiopas
#21 Needed A Flat Dryer Rack But Don’t Have Room For One So I Repurposed These Tension Curtain Rods That Were Headed For A Garage Sale Otherwise. It’s Not Much But I Love It
Image source: Melalias
#22 New Skill Unlocked! I’ve Been Learning How To Sew And Altered The Neckline Of This $3 Shirt I Thrifted
Image source: transient_drop
#23 Low Effort, Try A Food Processor Or Butcher Knife, But Cute, Frugal, Earth-Friendly Fall Confetti
Image source: Frank_Jesus
#24 Bought 30 Pounds Of Bananas For Super Cheap
Image source: bethany_katherine
#25 Picked Up This Moldy, Broken Vanity For $25 And Only Bought New Knobs And Feet. Now I Have A Piece Of Solid Wood Furniture
Image source: BitterYetHopeful
#26 Cutting Open The Makeuptube To Use It All. Had About 10 Days Worth Left
Image source: Skipping_Shadow
#27 Made Professional Looking Candles From Babybel Wax, And Old Tuna Cans
Image source: deathwishdave
#28 13 “Empty” Lotion Bottles Clam-Shelled Produced 36oz That Would Normally Be Tossed. I Can’t Be The Only One Out There, Right?
Image source: ArmyVetRN
#29 My Freebie Fire Pit! Made From Bricks I Got On Fb Marketplace
Image source: dobsco
#30 Made My Own Swiffer Pads With My Brothers Old Sweat Pants
Image source: UnderproofedBaguette
#31 Neighbor Threw This Awesome Chair To The Curb. One Screw Fixed The Tilt Problem!
Image source: 38DDs_Please
#32 Social Media Is Full Of Elaborate, Costly Van Life Builds. Anyone In A Van May Be Frugal, But I’m Too Frugal To Build Mine Like That, Focusing On The Functionality Of It Rather Than The Looks… You Know What? It’s Basic, But It’s Been Perfectly Awesome For Six Years Now. Frugality For The Win!
Image source: thestinger8
#33 U-Pick Farms Are A Great Way To Get Very Inexpensive Produce! 22lbs For $22 And We’ll Make Enough Jam For A Couple Years
Image source: dsuff
#34 Put Your Green Onions On Your Windowsill To Keep Them From Going Bad And To Grow An Unending Supply
Image source: MikeOKurias
#35 Using Pen Springs To Reduce Wear On Your Especially Fragile Power Cables! (Darn You Apple)
Image source: DANGEROUS_DAIRY
#36 My Dryer Has Been Doing Laundry Flawlessly Since It Was Made In 1976
Image source: Justinschmustin
#37 $30 Total Thanks To The “Too Good To Go” App. Plenty Of Baked Goods For The Whole Family And The Rest Will Be Frozen
Image source: XpensivPasta
#38 I Broke My Broom Killing A Wasp. A Couple Of Zip Ties + Some Tape, And It’s Been Fine For 3 Years
Image source: quirked
#39 Rip Kirkland Foodservice Foil. We Had A Good 7 Year Run
Image source: shakeyjake
#40 Just An Example Of Right Place Right Time These Normally Go For Around 9-10 Dollars A Pound In My Area But They Had Just Switched To New Packaging And The Marked The Old Label Down To 99 Cents At My Local Kroger
Image source: sometimes-its-edwind
#41 70 Lbs Of Potatoes I Grew From Seed Potatoes From A Garden Store And An Old Bag Of Russets From My Grandma’s Pantry. Total Cost: $10
Image source: OKMountainMan
#42 Frugal Win: Extended The Life Of My Grubby Looking Converse With A Bottle Of Black Dye!
Image source: DarrowtheHelldiver
#43 We Had A Good Run. 20 Years Of Service-Finally Used The Last Of It Today
Image source: vikmomma
#44 I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This But Mason Jars Will Perfectly Preserve Your Berries For Several Weeks
Image source: ip_address_freely
#45 Maybe Most People Already Do This, But This Is For Those Who Don’t. Put Those Butter Wrappers To Good Use And Grease Your Baking Dishes With The Butter Left Stuck To The Wrapper. You Might Be Surprised How Little Can Go A Long Way
Image source: katydidkat
#46 Don’t Forget Your Free Birthday Food!
Image source: sxckmytitty
#47 Don’t Throw Away Your “Empty” Lotion Bottles
Image source: Ruler_of_Zamunda
#48 Infant’s And Children’s Tylenol Are Both 160mg/5ml, But Infant’s Is Usually Almost Double The Cost. It’s Just Marketing And The Inclusion Of A Syringe. Save The Syringe Once And Then Buy Children’s
Image source: NuminousMycroft
#49 Some Of The Sauces I’ve Hoarded For The Husband. He Has Any Kind Of Sauce He Could Possibly Want For Free
Image source: IllustratorBig8972
#50 Best Cat Litter Ever…you Choose: $18 (20lbs) vs. $7 (40 Lbs)
Image source: Navi36
Follow Us