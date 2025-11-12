A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

by

TokTok is an italian artist who dabbles in playing with the urban space since 2014. The results are minimalistic, funny, ironic or provocative installations, most of them realized in the city of Padua (Italy).

There is a lot of fun (..and a pinch of “what a fuck”) in identifying yourself with the eye of the bystander who bumps into his works before being kicked out by the first street cleaner passing through them. All his works indeed, are left in the street, so their life could be very short and depends on the circumstancies.

Scroll down to see some of his works and vote for the best!

More info: toktokurbanart.com

YANKEE

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

THE OCTOPUS

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

URBAN MUSHROOM

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

SHANGAI

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

XXL

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

PUDDLE OF LOVE

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

DIVIETO DI AFFISSIONE (POST NO BILLS)

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

ORGANIC PLANTS

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

LOST AND FOUND

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

HOMEMADE CROSSING

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

CHARITY 2.0

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

URBAN OASIS

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

SPEED CAMERA?

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

THE HAT

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

THE ROCKET

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

MISSING

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

URBAN EGG

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

VENETIAN MONSTER

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

VANITY

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

A PRESENT FOR THE FUTURE

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

A SHORT SAD STORY

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

FRESH PAINT

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

ARBRE “MAGIQUE”

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

NOT SPRAYED STENCIL

A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Weird Flu Animated Gifs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Fresh Off the Boat
Fresh Off the Boat Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Review: “Pilot”/”Home Sweet Home-School”
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2015
“Who Is That”: Christina Aguilera’s Latest Diet Comments Ignite New Ozempic Overuse Speculation
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
This Cat Can’t Get A Home Because Of Her Facial Markings
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Pics Of The Most Popular Christmas Gifts In The ’80s And ’90s
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How Lazy Are You? 46 Of The Best Responses That’ll Make You Feel Better About Your Own Mess
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.