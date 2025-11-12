A Street Artist Jokes With The Urban Environment And Creates Playful Installations For The Passersby

TokTok is an italian artist who dabbles in playing with the urban space since 2014. The results are minimalistic, funny, ironic or provocative installations, most of them realized in the city of Padua (Italy).
There is a lot of fun (..and a pinch of “what a fuck”) in identifying yourself with the eye of the bystander who bumps into his works before being kicked out by the first street cleaner passing through them. All his works indeed, are left in the street, so their life could be very short and depends on the circumstancies.
Scroll down to see some of his works and vote for the best!
More info: toktokurbanart.com
YANKEE
THE OCTOPUS
URBAN MUSHROOM
SHANGAI
XXL
PUDDLE OF LOVE
DIVIETO DI AFFISSIONE (POST NO BILLS)
ORGANIC PLANTS
LOST AND FOUND
HOMEMADE CROSSING
CHARITY 2.0
URBAN OASIS
SPEED CAMERA?
THE HAT
THE ROCKET
MISSING
URBAN EGG
VENETIAN MONSTER
VANITY
A PRESENT FOR THE FUTURE
A SHORT SAD STORY
FRESH PAINT
ARBRE “MAGIQUE”
NOT SPRAYED STENCIL
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us