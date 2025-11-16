Hey Pandas, What Are Some Pros About America? (Closed)

Lately, Bored Panda has been showing a lot of hate for America. We are not nearly as bad as people think, so I would like to stop the hate.
#1
We are actually very friendly, normally the 1% (the rude ones) of Americans are shown to the rest of the world. But we are all very nice and love to smile and wave at strangers to remind them that we care about them even though we don’t know them. You can ask almost anyone directions and we’ll help.
Also we have free public bathrooms (even if they aren’t to clean )
#2
You have some really cool animals like wolves, bears, porcupines, chipmunks, raccoons and possums and lots of colourful birds we dont have in the uk! I’d love to have hummingbirds in my garden they’re amazing
#3
you can buy 90 bottles of mountain dew and not be judged. we are talking about Walmart
#4
I did several Road Trips through the US with my wife. East – West. West – East. North – South. Along the mexican border… and I can say:
American people. Met lots of them on the way. 99% of them were wonderful down-to earth people and good for a chat. Sadly we hear and read mostly about the other 1%.
#5
We still have food. It might make you sweaty and fat, but it beats eating mud.
#6
Innovations. Apple is an example. And we can drive 5 minutes and have access to thousands of cuisines from around the world. And education quality is better, price though not so much. USA is actually pretty smart other than the 1% in America.
#7
iHop. Enough said.
