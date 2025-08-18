93 Decor Pieces That Made Peoples Homes A More Magical Place

Minimalism may have ruled interior design in recent years, with its plain walls, muted palettes, and “less is more” philosophy. But sometimes, “more” is exactly what turns a house into a home.

So when Hannah Birss asked people on Threads to share the “wee bit of whimsy” they’ve added to their spaces, the responses were pure delight. From miniature rooms hidden in walls to themed corners and cozy, unexpected DIY projects, these ideas are full of charm. Take a look below and see which ones you might want to try yourself.

#1 I Ripped Out Our Carpet And Gave Us A Book Inspired Wooden Staircase, I Refurbished An Old Carousel Horse For The House, And I Turned Our Son’s Bathroom/Guest Bathroom Into Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion

Everything in the bathroom is hand painted or hand made : the walls, the portraits, the corridor door 🥰
Okay, it’s way more than a wee bit. But I’m an artist, and I can’t live any other way..

#2 I’ve Added Little Door Hinge Toppers All Around The House – I’ve Got Teapots And Teacups, Dragons, Cats, Bats, Frogs, Snails, Mushrooms

Image source: lindaarendsdottir

#3 Painted My Front Door Pink And It Never Fails To Make Me Smile

Image source: pilgrim.laura

#4 Picture In My Kitchen Of My Grandmother And Great Aunt In Their ‘29 Plymouth

Image source: kelljean1223

#5 I Collect Art Magnets From Museums And Put Them On The Bottom Of My Fridge So My Cat Can See Them😻🖼️

Image source: notreallysuzy

#6 I Illustrate Little Hamster Characters Called Hammies – This Way My Daughter Can Pretend They Live In My House! 💞

Image source: seeneescribbles

#7 My Raspberry Pink Ceiling In My Hallway. Because, Why The Heck Not, But Also Because There’s Nobody To Tell Me Not To

Image source: karorockingit

#8 Painted The Edge Of My Office Door With Some Little Flowers, To Bring Me Some Extra Joy Since I Look At It All Day While I’m Working

Image source: _danahardy

#9 I Have Rainbow Stairs 🌈

Image source: kellybilsland

#10 Took A Bedsheet And Turned Into Stair Runners Using Liquid Starch

Image source: kimlovey3

#11 My Bathtub. I’m 64 In An Adult Only Household

Image source: kevinrapuano

#12 I Am All About Whimsy. I Painted My Ugly Laundry Room Cabinet Black And Wall Papered The Doors

Image source: fraochmuir

#13 My Paintings 😊

Image source: gulfcoastacrylics1

#14 Instead Of Putting My Extra Art In Storage, I Hung It All In My Tiniest Bathroom

Image source: courtenayr

#15 I Decant Body Lotion Into Fancy Lidded Jars Because I’m Fabulous

Image source: fancy_pants_3729

#16 I Hide Miniature Rooms In My Walls

Image source: bethany_jane

#17 I Add Florals To Everything And Get Custom Knobs For My Furnitures 🤍

Image source: thedoodlearchitect

#18 Turning My Daughters’ Room Into A Cozy Beatrix Potter Style Cottage

Image source: carolynsimpsonsmith

#19 The Landlord Hired Me To Paint This Apartment Complex And I Think The Whole Block Got Whimsical

Image source: the.crazy.tiger

#20 My 4 Grandchildren Are Represented By Fairies In The Shower Room Mural

Image source: fdctamu

#21 When I Find Vintage Velvet Paintings Of My Dogs Ancestors

Image source: hollys_amazing_journey

#22 For My Bougie Birds 💓

Image source: bobbyelynn

#23 In My Kitchen

Image source: blackbunnyfibers

#24 Hand Stenciled Stars Onto My Guest Bathroom Ceiling

Image source: lovely.lady_mae

#25 I Didn’t Want Our Pantry To Be Boring So I Made The Tile Myself In A Shape Complementary To The Leaves Of The Wallpaper

Image source: beachum_clayworks

#26 I Love These Animal Lamps More Than I Can Say

Image source: kellyrsheephotography

#27 Add A Disco Ball!

Image source: brinagervais

#28 Lamp Was A Gift Made By A Neighbour, Lives There All The Time

Image source: thatetcgirl

#29 From The Conservatory To The Living Room

Image source: flowers_from_the_mountain

#30 Painted A Chalk Wall In The Water Closet 😅 We Play Tic Tac Toe And Leave Each Other Notes

Image source: briaojordan

#31 I Painted Soot Sprites A Few Places Here And There For My Kids. We Love Them

Image source: madalynnruth

#32 Meet Mildred ☺️ She Needs Some Work But She’s A Dream Come True

Image source: writer.s_meyer

#33 I Had This Stained Glass Made For Our House

Image source: hindle.marie

#34 Didn’t Paint My Oak Cabinets And Added A Wall Mural :)

Image source: framedflorals

#35 Bedroom Ceiling My Husband Painted. There Are Glow In The Dark Stars Too!

Image source: ajonesot

#36 I Love My Yarn Wall!

Image source: cfmommee

#37 Pez Wall!!!

Image source: tpryor

#38 This Hides My Ugly Gas Meter

Image source: kpbean

#39 My Husband Is A Plumber So We Hung Outhouse Pics In Our Wc

Image source: kellu314

#40 Three Words: Glitter Front Door

Image source: youhavetimetowaste

#41 My Favorite Way To Add A Whimsical Touch To My House Is With Handpainted Furniture 🥰 I Love To Give Thrifted Pieces New Life!

Image source: foxwillowart

#42 I Sorted The Books By Color And Tucked In Lots Of Little Treasures, Like Crystals, Pottery, And Plants. Kitty Sleeping In The Window Ads Some Whimsy Too

Image source: anna_elizabeth_reed

#43 Tardis Door

Image source: andita.mosquita

#44 I Painted A Mini-Mural Over My Front Door Including The Address

Image source: ryan.miller.art

#45 My Mural, My Daughter And I Put Up On The Stairway Wall

Image source: cindylougb2

#46 I Have This Picture Hanging In My Bathroom 💩

Image source: katrinefiz_

#47 Porch Goose With Rotating Seasonal Outfits

Image source: absedlock

#48 I Turned My Office Door Into A Hidden Room Bookcase (Put Contact Paper On The Door 😊)

Image source: kira24_7

#49 We Made This Wisteria Tree In My Daughters Room That I Love Sitting Under (There Are Also Hanging Twinkly Lights At Night)

Image source: maddss_km

#50 My Wonderful Wife’s Idea

Image source: peterversion56

#51 I Did A Butterfly Wall In My Living Room That Brings Me So Much Joy

Image source: katykatt14

#52 The Shelves Behind Me In My Work Space Have All My Trinkets. They Are All Visible On Zoom

Image source: calm

#53 3D Painted Books For My Flower Garden 💖

Image source: nikkichadwickart

#54 I Find Dead And Dying Butterflies, Etc And Give Them A New Life In Jars With Pretty Flowers And Stuff

Image source: threads.com

#55 Floor To Ceiling Art – Makes Me Feel Like I’m In A Gallery On The Way Get Breakfast

Image source: georginawestleyartdesign

#56 A Press For Champagne Bell 🥂 🍾

Image source: callalovescollecting

#57 This Bad Boy That My Aunt Made In The Early 1970’s. It’s Not Officially Christmas Time Until He Makes His Appearance

Image source: migadamacdaddy

#58 Made Myself A Weird Corner. Sea And Aerial Plants

Image source: dushrece

#59 The Wallpaper In My Home Office

Image source: baltimorebah

#60 I Turned A Corner Cabinet Into A Wine Cabinet And Used Old Corks As The Base

Image source: lgarner1230

#61 This Is The Wall Where I Hang Drawings I Do Of My Husband

Image source: benjaminlaynecookies

#62 Not Hung Up Yet, But A Weevil On A Bicycle! Yes, It Is Real😭

Image source: llexxingtonn

#63 Googly Eyes

Image source: artbycedar

#64 I Cross-Stitch

Image source: debbywilson1214

#65 Bunch Of Random Frames All Spray Painted Black. Art Postcards Framed And Arranged

Image source: intrepidsalamander

#66 My Skull Collection; I Buy 1 Skull A Year During Halloween Season. Been Doing This For 15+ Years Now

Image source: mortal.dread

#67 This Is Up Year Round In Our Guest Bathroom. We Also Go Crazy With Halloween Decor Every Year

Image source: engelmary

#68 Every Year I Do Some Big Halloween Build. During Covid I Built Things To Hand Out Candy From A Distance. This Is From 3 Years Ago

Image source: arturio_emerys

#69 I Had Been Wanting To Paint A Design That Extended To The Ceiling And Our Front Entryway Was In Need Of A Little Fun. It’s Practically Neon Coral, But It’s A Good Mood Boost As You Head Out For The Day!

Image source: taniahbergen

#70 I Added A Tiny Door/Fairy Door 🚪🧚🏾‍♀️🥰

Image source: dyetta

#71 Painted Wonky Doors

Image source: jatrainey

#72 A Friend Of Mine Is A Mosaic Artist And She Created This With “Shiny Trinkets”. He Sits In My Entry Way

Image source: fromboisewithlove

#73 My Dark Academia/Green Witch Inspired Half Bath

Image source: ashbash2585

#74 My Orange Window Frame In The Kitchen

Image source: staudt.diane

#75 Got Arches Painted On The Main Wall In Our Apartment

Image source: getkrissed

#76 Our House Is Full Of Weird And Whimsy. This One Is In Our Guest Bathroom

Image source: phoenixfireart

#77 My Favourite Print ☺️

Image source: claudetteyyt

#78 Our Book Nook Has A Staircase Of Old Maps

Image source: booksandink

#79 I Hung The Mcdonald’s Hercules Plates On My Wall

Image source: the.bris.knees_

#80 Grade 5 School Auction Art Project

Image source: kym_lorraine_porter

#81 Added These Dinos To Our Lil Half Bath Lolol

Image source: layyyne_n_m

#82 Dinosaur And Peeps Pottery (I Also Have A Shark And Owl Not Pictured)!

Image source: abbycatjacks

#83 I Wrapped An Ugly Chandelier With Colorful Yarn

Image source: henandchickknits

#84 The Answer’s Orange. It’s Always Orange. And A Daft Floor

Image source: osb_bore

#85 These Are Only Two Examples. Most Of My House Is Nothing But Whimsy And Whatever Makes Me Happy

Image source: theandreak

#86 My Daughter’s Hand Painted Bathroom

Image source: jillianmallen

#87 I Have Party Animals In Various Cabinets

Image source: deejaxon

#88 For Our Guests

Image source: dirkberckvens

#89 Year Round Halloween Decor. My Husband Is A Halloween Fanatic And Horror Movie Lover

Image source: thetastelesshome

#90 Stuffed Grapes And Display Of Wine Stoppers

Image source: shellb20902

#91 This Is Just The Bedroom/ PC Stream Room

Image source: william.keener.5

#92 All The Single Socks

Image source: jenniferwhitefordwrites

#93 Added A Cute Little Curtain Over My Dishwasher! Made Things Look Cheerier

Image source: atinyowl

