For years, audiences have found themselves deeply captivated by the inner workings of serial killers. Despite being considered the epitome of evil, these despicable individuals have managed to evoke a peculiar fascination. As a result, countless documentaries have attempted to shed light on the motivations and actions of these remorseless criminals.
In recent years, with the advent of streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video, a wave of murder documentaries has emerged, engulfing viewers in a newfound interest for the genre. This surge in popularity can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the gripping storytelling techniques employed by filmmakers, the innate human curiosity to understand the darkest aspects of humanity, and the allure of being simultaneously terrified and enthralled in the safety of one’s own home. So, here is our pick of the top 7 murder documentaries, as we try to unravel our fascination with killers.
7. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
John Wayne Gacy, undoubtedly, ranks among the most despicable humans to ever walk the earth. His heinous acts and the depths of depravity he descended into are beyond comprehension. In 2021, Netflix released a chilling three-part documentary that left viewers both shocked and disgusted. The documentary presented an unprecedented and haunting look into Gacy’s twisted psyche, shedding further light on his monstrous murder spree during the 1970s. Through never-before-heard audio recordings from Gacy’s interrogations, the viewers were confronted with the sheer horror of his actions. The documentary not only provided a glimpse into the mind of a remorseless killer but also served as a chilling reminder of the darkness that can lurk within seemingly ordinary individuals.
Watch Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes on Netflix
6. Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer
The 2003 documentary Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer has cemented its enduring legacy as one of the finest murder documentaries ever made, largely due to its availability on popular streaming platforms like Prime Video. This documentary stands out by meticulously focusing on the mental health of Aileen Wuornos, an infamous convicted killer, as she confronts her impending death while awaiting execution on death row. Its release back in 2003 sent shockwaves through global audiences, captivating them with its raw and harrowing portrayal of Wuornos’ troubled psyche.
Interestingly, that same year, Charlize Theron received an Academy Award for her haunting and immersive depiction of Wuornos in the gripping film Monster. The film offered a deeper exploration into the backstory of this notorious murderer, which only boosted the popularity of the documentary. Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer‘s emergence on streaming sites has granted it a newfound prominence, allowing it to reach an even wider audience. In turn, solidifying its status as one of the most compelling and thought-provoking documentaries of all time.
Watch Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer on Prime Video
5. The Ripper
The Yorkshire Ripper, also known as Peter Sutcliffe, is undoubtedly one of the most atrocious serial killers in British history. His reign of terror from 1975 to 1980 left a lasting scar on society. The 2020 Netflix documentary, The Ripper, delves deep into the hunt for this horrid man and sheds light on the failures of justice that allowed him to continue his killing spree. Through powerful interviews with victims, their families, and the dedicated police officers involved in the investigation, the documentary offers a unique perspective on the devastating impact of his crimes. It highlights the profound effect the Yorkshire Ripper had on the community and the lingering trauma that still resonates with society today.
4. The Staircase
The high-profile murder trial of American novelist Michael Peterson after his wife’s death in 2001 is a complex story that captivated audiences when it was brought to light once again in 2004 with the documentary, The Staircase. This gripping case continued to unravel and gain attention in 2013 when it resurfaced on Netflix. What made the documentary truly outstanding was its proximity to the immediate family, as Peterson’s own loved ones began to question his innocence.
The intimate access provided in The Staircase allowed viewers to witness the inner turmoil and conflicted emotions of Peterson’s family members, shedding light on the complexities of the case and providing additional layers to the already intricate story. As the trial progressed, doubts were raised, and the documentary skillfully portrayed the chilling realization that those closest to Peterson were questioning his involvement in the murder. In 2022, this iconic murder documentary appeal only grew in appeal after the scripted version of events landed on HBO Max. Colin Firth took on the role of Peterson in the acclaimed series.
Watch The Staircase on Netflix
3. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer is an incredibly distressing yet captivating documentary that delves into the chilling case of Richard Ramirez, a truly horrifying and evil human being. This haunting four-part docu-series provides an intimate look into the mind of a notorious serial killer through many perspectives. This includes in-depth interviews with childhood friends, individuals who unknowingly crossed his path and survived, as well as the relentless detectives who dedicated their lives to the frustrating pursuit of taking this man off the streets of California.
As each chapter of this real-life nightmare unfolds, viewers are drawn deeper into the darkness that consumed Ramirez’s twisted existence. From the shocking details of his heinous crimes to the relentless pursuit for justice, Night Stalker leaves an indelible mark on the psyche of its audience. To that, this harrowing docu-series reminds its audience that truth can often be much more terrifying than fiction.
Watch Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer on Netflix
2. The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst
The complex story of Robert Durst, as depicted in HBO’s groundbreaking documentary, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, is a riveting tale of intrigue, murder, and the enigmatic nature of one man’s life. Durst, a member of the infamous Durst real estate family, finds himself at the center of multiple suspicious disappearances and killings throughout his life. The documentary follows Durst’s life from his childhood to the present day, examining his troubled relationships, the mysterious disappearance of his first wife, the brutal murder of his close friend and confidante, and the subsequent dismemberment of a neighbor.
Through the use of cinematic visuals, including Hollywood level reenactments, real-life footage, and a haunting soundtrack reminiscent of a horror movie, the docu-series manages to evoke a sense of suspense and unease throughout. In 2024, the Emmy-winning docu-series will return to HBO for its much-anticipated second season. With Durst now behind bars, season 2 will feature Durst’s jail calls and interviews with people who had never before come forward.
Watch The Jinx: The Life And Deaths of Robert Durst on Max
1. Making a Murderer
Netflix’s Making a Murderer is widely regarded as one of the most successful murder documentaries of all time. This is largely due to its unique ability to captivate audiences while leaving numerous unanswered questions surrounding the case of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey. Furthermore, another key factor that makes this series so compelling is the fact that Steven Avery was previously falsely imprisoned, adding an intriguing layer of doubt to the conviction in question.
The unprecedented approach taken by the filmmakers, who spent over a decade meticulously documenting the case, further contributes to the series’ enduring impact. Their close interactions with the Avery family and the lawyers involved provide a level of intimacy and authenticity rarely seen in true crime documentaries. To that, Making a Murderer stands out as a masterful portrayal of a deeply flawed justice system, leaving viewers questioning the convictions and demanding answers to the mysteries it presents. If you find yourself fascinated by true crime, check out 8 of Netflix’s top true crime documentaries.
Watch Making a Murderer on Netflix
