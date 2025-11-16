40 Unusual Things People Came Across That Made Them Think They’d Entered A “Parallel Universe”

We’re all used to things looking, being and feeling a certain way. Just like rain is wet, so is the UPS truck brown. No questions asked, no answers needed.

So it’s only fair that seeing a thing in a completely different form, presentation or color than it typically is feels like a glimpse into a parallel universe. And since picturing a red Apple logo in your mind feels odd, Bored Panda did the job for you and wrapped up this list of common things that look nothing like they normally do.

Scroll down and upvote the most interesting pics that show things as if they were snatched from an alternate reality.

#1 This Red Only Rainbow I Saw At Midnight In Finland

Image source: junn0

#2 McDonald’s In Roswell, New Mexico

Image source: nerveonya

#3 Subaru-Branded Honey From My Local Dealership. Harvested From Their Rooftop

Image source: walkies3

#4 Deep Blue Slime Mold: Not Our Typical Shiny, But Very Cool Nonetheless

Image source: surkh

#5 There Was A Massive Pirate Ship Driving Around My Neighborhood

Image source: ceqwz

#6 Saw This Car Filling Up At A Gas Station In Illinois And Did A Double-Take. The Top Tires Spin Too

Image source: javems

#7 A White Redwood Baby

Image source: Lovelyfeathereddinos

#8 Blue Java Banana

Image source: hugofloor_tuin

#9 This Princess Leia Fire Hydrant I Saw Today

Image source: munyamunyamu

#10 This Lowercase Stop Sign

Image source: Tuso12

#11 Starbucks In Al Seef, Dubai, UAE

Image source: naveedflix

#12 I Saw This Vertical Chess Board At A Bourbon Bar

Image source: BRogMOg

#13 It’s Finally Ripe

Image source: cutterdoll

#14 A Black Stop Sign

Image source: nerdonmeds

#15 A Wendy’s Built With Shipping Containers

Image source: reddit.com

#16 How Am I Supposed To Teach My Kids Anything?

Image source: mtjaybird

#17 This Flat Fire Extinguisher I Found

Image source: anagitatedarsonist

#18 Pink Icicles Underneath A Grate At A Carwash I Work At

Image source: Jakesart101

#19 Cut Into A Watermelon My Husband Picked Up The Other Day At A Farm Stand And We Learned That Yellow Watermelons Are A Thing

Image source: corgi-and-cat

#20 Shiny McDonald’s

Image source: SayItAintPugs

#21 This Public Restroom At A Hotel Has Black Toilet Paper

Image source: nothochiminh

#22 Pink Pineapple

Image source: Mashed_peas

#23 A Camouflaged Dr Pepper Truck Used On US Military Bases To Restock Base Vending Machines

Image source: stremer1

#24 “Welcome To McDonald’s, Would You Like To Make A Deposit Or A Withdrawal?”

Image source: Gdigger13

#25 Blue Telephone Box In London

Image source: slopez1996

#26 Green Burger King In Puerto Rico

Image source: burgerkingpr

#27 Pink Screen Of Death

Image source: mynameisblanked

#28 Those Green And Blue Burgers Really Taste As Gross As They Look

Image source: FrostyFreezy

#29 Pink Ambulance – Oklahoma

Image source: razgrizzeroone

#30 Who Did This

Image source: nord88

#31 Pink Police Car

Image source: NantesWunderkind

#32 FYI: All Deloreans Left The Factory In Silver Or Gold

Image source: JimmyLegs50

#33 This IKEA In Espoo, Finland Is The Only White IKEA In The World

Image source: dating-a-finn

#34 I Work At A Gas Station. The Sodas We Put In The Fridge For Individual Sale Come In Black And White Boxes

Image source: RealShooterMcGavin

#35 A KFC That’s Been Painted Green

Image source: 5oylent

#36 This Target We Saw In Tennessee

Image source: baristakitten

#37 Shiny Coca-Cola – 5x More Unhealthy Than A Regular Coca-Cola

Image source: WhyIsLife12

#38 Shiny Broccoli, Wonder What The Blue Ones Taste Like?

Image source: tumblerisgay

#39 Pikablu At A Local Thrift Shop

Image source: ThreeBuds

#40 Heinz Ketchup And Mayo Ice Cream

Image source: BillOakley

