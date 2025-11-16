40 Unusual Things People Came Across That Made Them Think They’d Entered A “Parallel Universe”

We’re all used to things looking, being and feeling a certain way. Just like rain is wet, so is the UPS truck brown. No questions asked, no answers needed.
So it’s only fair that seeing a thing in a completely different form, presentation or color than it typically is feels like a glimpse into a parallel universe. And since picturing a red Apple logo in your mind feels odd, Bored Panda did the job for you and wrapped up this list of common things that look nothing like they normally do.
Scroll down and upvote the most interesting pics that show things as if they were snatched from an alternate reality.
#1 This Red Only Rainbow I Saw At Midnight In Finland
Image source: junn0
#2 McDonald’s In Roswell, New Mexico
Image source: nerveonya
#3 Subaru-Branded Honey From My Local Dealership. Harvested From Their Rooftop
Image source: walkies3
#4 Deep Blue Slime Mold: Not Our Typical Shiny, But Very Cool Nonetheless
Image source: surkh
#5 There Was A Massive Pirate Ship Driving Around My Neighborhood
Image source: ceqwz
#6 Saw This Car Filling Up At A Gas Station In Illinois And Did A Double-Take. The Top Tires Spin Too
Image source: javems
#7 A White Redwood Baby
Image source: Lovelyfeathereddinos
#8 Blue Java Banana
Image source: hugofloor_tuin
#9 This Princess Leia Fire Hydrant I Saw Today
Image source: munyamunyamu
#10 This Lowercase Stop Sign
Image source: Tuso12
#11 Starbucks In Al Seef, Dubai, UAE
Image source: naveedflix
#12 I Saw This Vertical Chess Board At A Bourbon Bar
Image source: BRogMOg
#13 It’s Finally Ripe
Image source: cutterdoll
#14 A Black Stop Sign
Image source: nerdonmeds
#15 A Wendy’s Built With Shipping Containers
Image source: reddit.com
#16 How Am I Supposed To Teach My Kids Anything?
Image source: mtjaybird
#17 This Flat Fire Extinguisher I Found
Image source: anagitatedarsonist
#18 Pink Icicles Underneath A Grate At A Carwash I Work At
Image source: Jakesart101
#19 Cut Into A Watermelon My Husband Picked Up The Other Day At A Farm Stand And We Learned That Yellow Watermelons Are A Thing
Image source: corgi-and-cat
#20 Shiny McDonald’s
Image source: SayItAintPugs
#21 This Public Restroom At A Hotel Has Black Toilet Paper
Image source: nothochiminh
#22 Pink Pineapple
Image source: Mashed_peas
#23 A Camouflaged Dr Pepper Truck Used On US Military Bases To Restock Base Vending Machines
Image source: stremer1
#24 “Welcome To McDonald’s, Would You Like To Make A Deposit Or A Withdrawal?”
Image source: Gdigger13
#25 Blue Telephone Box In London
Image source: slopez1996
#26 Green Burger King In Puerto Rico
Image source: burgerkingpr
#27 Pink Screen Of Death
Image source: mynameisblanked
#28 Those Green And Blue Burgers Really Taste As Gross As They Look
Image source: FrostyFreezy
#29 Pink Ambulance – Oklahoma
Image source: razgrizzeroone
#30 Who Did This
Image source: nord88
#31 Pink Police Car
Image source: NantesWunderkind
#32 FYI: All Deloreans Left The Factory In Silver Or Gold
Image source: JimmyLegs50
#33 This IKEA In Espoo, Finland Is The Only White IKEA In The World
Image source: dating-a-finn
#34 I Work At A Gas Station. The Sodas We Put In The Fridge For Individual Sale Come In Black And White Boxes
Image source: RealShooterMcGavin
#35 A KFC That’s Been Painted Green
Image source: 5oylent
#36 This Target We Saw In Tennessee
Image source: baristakitten
#37 Shiny Coca-Cola – 5x More Unhealthy Than A Regular Coca-Cola
Image source: WhyIsLife12
#38 Shiny Broccoli, Wonder What The Blue Ones Taste Like?
Image source: tumblerisgay
#39 Pikablu At A Local Thrift Shop
Image source: ThreeBuds
#40 Heinz Ketchup And Mayo Ice Cream
Image source: BillOakley
