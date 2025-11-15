30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

As a Lithuanian, I often find myself baffled by the way we translate foreign movie titles. In our country, Superbad became Hard Nuts, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was transformed to The Power of Feelings, and This is the End was renamed to Christmas Cakes, Drugs, and Sex. Turns out, we’re not the only ones doing this.
Even though the task of translating a movie title to a local audience seems like a fairly simple one, handled by one of those fancy types who speak more than one language, it’s really complex. So much so that it sometimes makes the story sound like a totally different thing. Continue scrolling this list by Bored Panda and see for yourself.
#1 Vaseline (Argentina)
#2 Big Liar (China)
#3 Meth Dad (Slovakia)
#4 It’s Raining Falafel (Israel)
#5 Die Hard: Mega Hard (Denmark)
#6 Austin Powers: The Spy Who Behaved Very Nicely Around Me (Malaysia)
#7 Santa Is A Pervert (Czech Republic)
#8 Mom, I Missed My Plane (France)
#9 If You Leave Me, I’ll Erase You (Italy)
#10 My Partner With The Cold Snout (Germany)
#11 The Urban Neurotic (Germany)
#12 Super Power Dare Die Team (China)
#13 The Unbelievable Trip In A Wacky Aeroplane (Germany)
#14 Rita Heyworth, Key To Escape (Finland)
#15 Knight Of The Night (Spain)
#16 My Boyfriend Is A Psycho (Russia)
#17 This Hitman Is Not As Cold As He Thought (China)
#18 Six Naked Pigs (China)
#19 Son Of Devil (China)
#20 The Hole Of Malkovich (Japan)
#21 If You Drink, Don’t Marry! (Brazil)
#22 His Powerful Device Makes Him Famous (China)
#23 Dimwit Surges Forth (Thailand)
#24 A Supertough Kangaroo (Spain)
#25 The Teeth From The Sea (France)
#26 Captain Supermarket (Japan)
#27 Pigs And Diamonds (Mexico, Spain)
#28 The Gun Died Laughing (Israel)
#29 American Virgin Man (China)
#30 Full Of The Nuts (Germany)
