30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

by

As a Lithuanian, I often find myself baffled by the way we translate foreign movie titles. In our country, Superbad became Hard NutsEternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was transformed to The Power of Feelings, and This is the End was renamed to Christmas Cakes, Drugs, and Sex. Turns out, we’re not the only ones doing this.

Even though the task of translating a movie title to a local audience seems like a fairly simple one, handled by one of those fancy types who speak more than one language, it’s really complex. So much so that it sometimes makes the story sound like a totally different thing. Continue scrolling this list by Bored Panda and see for yourself.

#1 Vaseline (Argentina)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#2 Big Liar (China)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#3 Meth Dad (Slovakia)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

Image source: cinema.magic

#4 It’s Raining Falafel (Israel)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#5 Die Hard: Mega Hard (Denmark)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#6 Austin Powers: The Spy Who Behaved Very Nicely Around Me (Malaysia)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#7 Santa Is A Pervert (Czech Republic)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#8 Mom, I Missed My Plane (France)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

Image source: cinema.magic

#9 If You Leave Me, I’ll Erase You (Italy)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

Image source: cinema.magic

#10 My Partner With The Cold Snout (Germany)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#11 The Urban Neurotic (Germany)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

Image source: cinema.magic

#12 Super Power Dare Die Team (China)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#13 The Unbelievable Trip In A Wacky Aeroplane (Germany)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#14 Rita Heyworth, Key To Escape (Finland)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

Image source: cinema.magic

#15 Knight Of The Night (Spain)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#16 My Boyfriend Is A Psycho (Russia)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

Image source: cinema.magic

#17 This Hitman Is Not As Cold As He Thought (China)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

Image source: cinema.magic

#18 Six Naked Pigs (China)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#19 Son Of Devil (China)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#20 The Hole Of Malkovich (Japan)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#21 If You Drink, Don’t Marry! (Brazil)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

Image source: cinema.magic

#22 His Powerful Device Makes Him Famous (China)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#23 Dimwit Surges Forth (Thailand)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#24 A Supertough Kangaroo (Spain)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#25 The Teeth From The Sea (France)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#26 Captain Supermarket (Japan)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#27 Pigs And Diamonds (Mexico, Spain)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

Image source: cinema.magic

#28 The Gun Died Laughing (Israel)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#29 American Virgin Man (China)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

#30 Full Of The Nuts (Germany)

30 Movie Title Translations From Other Countries That Sound Like A Totally Different Story

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
5 Things You Didn’t Know About 80 for Brady’s Kyle Marvin
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2023
Switched at Birth
Switched at Birth Season 5 Premiere: Bay and Daphne’s Final Journey
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2017
Cartoon Network Decks Out December with Holiday-Themed New Episodes of The Powerpuff Girls, Regular Show and Steven Universe
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2016
Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Hopeless Situation You Faced About Your Pet? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Narcissistic Family”: Cheerleader Who Hid Infant’s Body In Closet Slammed For Court Appearance
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
Mysterious Underground City’s Discovery Stuns Experts As It’s 18 Stories And 280 Feet Deep
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.