50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Cats are pretty smart. They did, after all, convince an entire ancient civilization to worship them. So when we look at the pictures below, it’s safe to assume that these cats aren’t just being stupid. No. These cats are making a statement, and that statement is: “We don’t like your gifts. And even if we do, we’re not going to let you know it.”
Do you have a cat that doesn’t appreciate your gifts? Don’t worry, they probably didn’t appreciate the pyramids either. Still, feel free to share your pictures and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!
#1 My Cat Being A Jerk, Then Laughing At Me
#2 $25 Cat Bed. She Chose The Dust Pan
#3 So I Bought My Cat A Scratching Post
#4 Cat Logic
#5 Sleep Inside? No
#6 I Swear, Cats Can Be Comfortable Anywhere
#7 Finally Found A Comfy Spotound A Comfy Spot
#8 “it’s Just Like The Sink” They Said. Thirty Dollars Later And My Cat Is Still An Asshole
#9 That’s It… I’m Done.. I Am Done Buying Things For My Cat
#10 Cat Logic
#11 Found The Perfect Bed
#12 Cat Logic
#13 Don’t Bother Buying A Bed For Your Cat
#14 Got My Cat A Bed For Christmas
#15 Cat Logic
#16 Got My Girlfriends Cat To Use The Cat Bed
#17 Just Bought A Cat Condo For My Cats
#18 I Bought My Cat A $40 Water Fountain And She Chose To Spill My Drink And Lick It Off The Carpet
#19 Cat Logic
#20 Bought The Cat A New Cat Bed
#21 Box Says “keeps Kitty Entertained For Hours”. Well They Weren’t Wrong.
#22 I Have 2 Lefty Cats…
#23 Bought Cat Toys, But The Plastic Bag Is More Interesting.
#24 You’re Doing It Wrong, Cat.
#25 I Will Never Understand Cat Logic
#26 Catdish?
#27 Has So Many Toys… Rather Plays With A Tomato Stem
#28 Cat Logic
#29 Bought My Cat A Toy To Play With. It Is Now A Bed
