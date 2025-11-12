50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

by

Cats are pretty smart. They did, after all, convince an entire ancient civilization to worship them. So when we look at the pictures below, it’s safe to assume that these cats aren’t just being stupid. No. These cats are making a statement, and that statement is: “We don’t like your gifts. And even if we do, we’re not going to let you know it.”

Do you have a cat that doesn’t appreciate your gifts? Don’t worry, they probably didn’t appreciate the pyramids either. Still, feel free to share your pictures and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!

#1 My Cat Being A Jerk, Then Laughing At Me

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: Captain_Ashley_Bob

#2 $25 Cat Bed. She Chose The Dust Pan

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: anyboozewilldo

#3 So I Bought My Cat A Scratching Post

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: Lo0ody-

#4 Cat Logic

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: fnordstar

#5 Sleep Inside? No

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: Youheartbeth

#6 I Swear, Cats Can Be Comfortable Anywhere

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: imgur.com

#7 Finally Found A Comfy Spotound A Comfy Spot

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

#8 “it’s Just Like The Sink” They Said. Thirty Dollars Later And My Cat Is Still An Asshole

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: UninhabitedMan

#9 That’s It… I’m Done.. I Am Done Buying Things For My Cat

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: angrymallard

#10 Cat Logic

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

#11 Found The Perfect Bed

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

#12 Cat Logic

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source:  lyonnaiselinds

#13 Don’t Bother Buying A Bed For Your Cat

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: mdc017

#14 Got My Cat A Bed For Christmas

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: falcores

#15 Cat Logic

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: BBMatty

#16 Got My Girlfriends Cat To Use The Cat Bed

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: MrK9182

#17 Just Bought A Cat Condo For My Cats

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: coldkev

#18 I Bought My Cat A $40 Water Fountain And She Chose To Spill My Drink And Lick It Off The Carpet

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

#19 Cat Logic

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: umagar

#20 Bought The Cat A New Cat Bed

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: sensualsanta

#21 Box Says “keeps Kitty Entertained For Hours”. Well They Weren’t Wrong.

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

#22 I Have 2 Lefty Cats…

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

#23 Bought Cat Toys, But The Plastic Bag Is More Interesting.

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

#24 You’re Doing It Wrong, Cat.

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

#25 I Will Never Understand Cat Logic

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: xzys

#26 Catdish?

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

#27 Has So Many Toys… Rather Plays With A Tomato Stem

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

#28 Cat Logic

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: imgur.com

#29 Bought My Cat A Toy To Play With. It Is Now A Bed

50 Pics Of Cats Using Your Carefully Chosen Gifts

Image source: mmmonroe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Big Bang Theory 4.17 “The Toast Derivation” Review
3 min read
Feb, 25, 2011
Lulu Gets Fired From CIA Because She Would Rather Play Than Sniff Bombs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos
3 min read
Aug, 18, 2025
“When The Music Ain’t Selling”: Fans Slam Blackpink’s Lisa For “Highly Inappropriate” Stage Outfit
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
Everything We Know About The Witcher Season 3
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2023
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 02-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.