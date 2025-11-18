Woman Put a Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (35 New Pics)

by

Explore the world of birdwatching with Lisa, better known as Ostdrossel. Residing in Michigan, Lisa’s journey into avian photography began when she noticed the unique birds that regularly visited her new home. Intrigued by the diversity, she crafted a bird-friendly photo booth setup in her backyard, capturing candid moments of various bird species without disturbing their natural habitat.

Whether it’s the goofy doves, majestic blue jays, or the occasional surprise visitor, each image offers a glimpse into the fascinating world of the local backyard birds. Scroll down to see the captivating images!

More info: Instagram | ostdrossel.com | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com

#1

Image source: ostdrossel

#2

Image source: ostdrossel

#3

Image source: ostdrossel

#4

Image source: ostdrossel

#5

Image source: ostdrossel

#6

Image source: ostdrossel

#7

Image source: ostdrossel

#8

Image source: ostdrossel

#9

Image source: ostdrossel

#10

Image source: ostdrossel

#11

Image source: ostdrossel

#12

Image source: ostdrossel

#13

Image source: ostdrossel

#14

Image source: ostdrossel

#15

Image source: ostdrossel

#16

Image source: ostdrossel

#17

Image source: ostdrossel

#18

Image source: ostdrossel

#19

Image source: ostdrossel

#20

Image source: ostdrossel

#21

Image source: ostdrossel

#22

Image source: ostdrossel

#23

Image source: ostdrossel

#24

Image source: ostdrossel

#25

Image source: ostdrossel

#26

Image source: ostdrossel

#27

Image source: ostdrossel

#28

Image source: ostdrossel

#29

Image source: ostdrossel

#30

Image source: ostdrossel

#31

Image source: ostdrossel

#32

Image source: ostdrossel

#33

Image source: ostdrossel

#34

Image source: ostdrossel

#35

Image source: ostdrossel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
