35 Funniest Memes That Mock The ‘10 Year Challenge’

The Internet is full of funny challenges, but it appears that the #10 Year Facebook Challenge didn’t just inspire people to share hilarious throwbacks of themselves but inspired some equally funny memes. Sure our faces might have changed, but maybe your wallet didn’t experience the same glow-up. Bored Panda has gathered some of the best #10YearChallenge memes, and even if you didn’t participate in the 2009 v.s 2019 fun, you could still appreciate these funny photos.
From some dark anti-vaxxer humor showing what could happen to your kids in 10 years to gas prices going up not down, the best memes show that while not all things get better with time, sometimes we gotta just laugh through the pain. Scroll down to see some side-by-side comedy and don’t forget to upvote your favs from this internet challenge!
#1
Image source: PicturesFoIder
#2
Image source: dpatrickrodgers
#3
#4
Image source: imalanroy
#5
Image source: loneiffu87
#6
#7
Image source: designershumor
#8
Image source: nursingmomsy
#9
#10
Image source: Pronoy_Wanted
#11
Image source: bluffing_tanha
#12
#13
#14
Image source: YourLivesAreReposts
#15
Image source: JoeBeaumontA
#16
#17
Image source: loki2002
#18
#19
Image source: ncebyuj
#20
Image source: mbeheshtii
#21
Image source: m_atelier
#22
#23
#24
#25
Image source: SledFang
#26
Image source: kahnazzoni
#27
#28
Image source: ssssound
#29
Image source: krishtensen
#30
#31
Image source: TobyHater
#32
#33
Image source: ThatSniperGuy02
#34
#35
Image source: myspacetom
Follow Us