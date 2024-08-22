Steve Urkel: The Impact and Legacy of the Iconic ‘Family Matters’ Character

Family Matters premiered without Jaleel White’s Steve Urkel as a main cast on September 22, 1989. When the character was introduced to the show struggling to find its footing that December, it was for a minor role billed for a one-time appearance. But then Steve Urkel stole the episode, compelling the showrunner to rewrite scripts and accommodate him for more screen time. Not long after, the character became the focus of the series.
From a guest star, Jaleel White became a regular cast member and portrayed the series’ most popular character across nine seasons. Steve Urkel’s commanding presence improved Family Matters ratings, rescuing the family sitcom from cancellation. The character’s impact extended beyond the sitcom, etching an indelible mark on pop culture and White’s decades-long career.
What Was So Special About Steve Urkel?
Family Matters was originally meant to revolve around the Winslows, an African-American family in Chicago, Illinois. The direction of the show changed with the introduction of Steve Urkel. Although the series didn’t abandon its original premise completely, the sitcom increasingly became more about Urkel — a relentless nerd behind all the slapstick stories that distinguished Family Matters from other family sitcoms of the 90s.
Beyond being a black nerd, the character stood out in several ways that endeared him to fans. These range from the suspenders that became his signature look to his nasal, high-pitched voice and memorable catchphrases. But what resonated with viewers is the character’s embodiment of nerdy and socially awkward behaviors. Though smart and well-intentioned, Steve Urkel would always make a mess and ask “Did I do that?”
Exploring The Character’s Enduring Legacy In Pop Culture
At the peak of Steve Urkel’s popularity, Family Matters co-creator Michael Warren regretted naming the character after his friend Steve Erkel. The nerd on ABC was so popular it became hard for Erkel to use his name. “This has caused a number of awkward situations for Steve. It’s made his life difficult,” Warren told the Los Angeles Times in 1992. “Had I known this would go on for years, I wouldn’t have used his name. I’m going to be very careful about naming characters after my friends in the future,” added the producer.
The character also inspired several branded products, including a pull-string doll, a T-shirt line, and a cereal called Urkel-Os. In April 2021, the actor behind the character launched a cannabis brand called Purple Urkle. Steve Urkel’s legacy lives on in phrases like “getting urkeled,” the Urkel Dance, and recent productions. Jaleel White vocally reprised the character in a 2019 episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? He also played the character in 2023’s Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie!
Steve Urkle Remains The Defining Role Of Jaleel White’s Career
Jaleel White has been active since age three when he featured in several ads for popular brands. He made his proper acting debut in 1984 and scored his first regular role in CBS’ Charlie & Co. This was in the mid-80s, a few years before his guest appearance as Steve Urkel in Family Matters. White rose to mainstream stardom with the role, winning coveted awards along the way. He won at least six Image Awards out of nine nominations and the 1991 Young Artist Award for Outstanding Young Comedian in a Television Series.
It’s approaching three decades since Family Matters packed up, and Jaleel White has portrayed a broad range of characters in subsequent projects. These include Grown Ups, Total Blackout, Me, Myself, & I, Big Fat Liar, and Hustle. Yet, Steve Urkel remains the major highlight of his career. White strived to distance himself from the character and even took a break from acting to redefine his career. After the sitcom concluded, he reportedly told a reporter he’d rather be shot in the head than play Urkel again. His disillusion with Steve Urkel was partly informed by the sacrifices he made to sustain the core attributes of the character.
"I knew physically I had made certain sacrifices to keep that property alive that just couldn't be made anymore," he disclosed to VanityFair in July 2011. "I wasn't changing my hair; I was staying out of the gym. To be honest, I was retarding my own growth as a man in order to maintain the authenticity to what I thought that character should be." Jaleel White has now embraced the Family Matters nerd as his legacy. "…For better or worse, the crown jewel of my legacy still remains Steve Urkel and Stefan Urquelle," he told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2017.
