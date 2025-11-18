Tearful Bride Can’t Believe The Groom’s Hideous Teeth Are Real, Cries At The Altar

A groom left his bride in uncontrollable tears at the altar following a risky stunt. Married at First Sight UK contestant Kieran Chapman gave a smile to kill. Awaiting his bride, co-star Kristina Goodsell, the 28-year-old mechanic from Newcastle, UK, wanted his first impression to have a long and lasting impact, accessorizing his wedding look with hideous dentures.
Described on the show as a clown, Kieran pulled a daring prank on his wife-to-be at the altar, opting for a pair of gigantic monstrous pair of fake teeth.
Married at First Sight is a reality show that follows singles yearning for a life-long partnership as they agree to a provocative proposal: getting legally married to a stranger the moment they first meet.
Unbeknownst to Kristina, a 31-year-old dog walker and animal carer from East Sussex, UK, the quirky man with an atrocious grin standing as her groom was joking the whole time.
Kristina and Kieran appeared on the newest season of the reality dating show, which dropped on E4 on Monday (September 16).
When the pair met for the first time, Kristina didn’t know where to look, and started bawling as she approached Kieran.
“This could really end up bad,” Kieran himself admitted. “But I just want to know if this girl is funny.”
Despite some warnings from one of Kieran’s groomsmen, Kristina ended up finding the whole thing hilarious and burst out laughing once Kieran revealed his true smile, LadBible reported on Tuesday (September 17).
Nevertheless, Kieran had another surprise. Once the vows were complete, the pair headed to their reception, where the Geordie lad performed a song he had composed for his new wife, as per LadBible.
With provocative lyrics, Kieran’s ballad went viral for all the wrong reasons, as an X user (formerly known as Twitter) commented: “Cannot quite believe that song Kieran just sang.”
A person wrote: “Did Kieran just say that she could take a s**t on his chest in a song?”
Someone else penned: “Why is he singing a song about s******g on his wife’s chest to the whole reception?!”
Kieran’s wits seemed to work on Kristina, as she was later seen telling her mother that she “really” liked him.
Moreover, Kieran had initially been concerned that Kristina would be put off by the fact he lived in a static caravan with his dog Hugo, but as it turned out, she was actually overjoyed at the setup, LadBible reported.
Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Kristina appeared to be pleased by the setup, as she wrote in a caption: “I couldn’t be more greatful to have this man at the end of the aisle, thank you for EVERYTHING!
“Stay tuned to watch our incredible journey, I can’t wait to share it with you all, I hope you loved our wedding as much as we did!”
Meanwhile, Kieran also shared his thoughts on the same day, writing on Instagram: “Having this incredible woman hand picked to be MY beautiful bride is simply the best feeling ever.
“Surrounded by our nearest and dearest, our day from start to finish was gorgeous, funny and most of all FULL to the brim of love. Stay tuned to follow our awesome journey.”
Married at First Sight UK airs every Monday to Thursday at 9pm (BST) on E4.
