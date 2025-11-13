Knock-Knock Yourself Out With These Hilarious, Punny Jokes

If you think that timing, delivery, and tone of speaking are a crucial part of the perfect anecdote, allow us to prove you wrong with these hilariously punny knock-knock jokes.
These puppies don’t need any refurbishing or particular oratory skill for their delivery simply because they’re as easy as pie with no hidden meanings or clandestine agendas.
If you’ve raised your eyebrows in disbelief while reading this, we dare you to tell your colleagues a joke or two straight out of this collection – great success is guaranteed!
From simpleton examples such as childish wordplay to a tad bit more complex ones testing the sanity of the listener, we’ve gathered more knock-knock jokes than you’ll ever need.
Now, make sure that you’re not eating or drinking anything before scrolling down since it is very likely that a mouthful will end up on your computer screen after reading what’s below. Once you’re done laughing – tell us what you think about these inglorious jokes, and don’t forget to vote for the one you liked the best!
#1
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Déja.
– Déja who?
– Knock, knock.
#2
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Spell.
– Spell who?
– W-H-O.
#3
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Cows go.
– Cows go who?
– No, silly. Cows go moo.
#4
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Boo.
– Boo who?
– Gosh, don’t cry it’s just a knock knock joke.
#5
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Daisy.
– Daisy who?
– Daisy me rollin’, they hatin’
#6
– Knock, knock!
– Who’s there?
– Yah!
– Yah who?
– Well, no thanks, I’m more of a Google person.
#7
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Adore.
– Adore who?
– Adore is between us. Open up!
#8
– Why did Sally fall off the swing?
– Because she had no arms.
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Not Sally.
#9
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Doris.
– Doris who?
– The Doris locked, why do you think I’m knocking?
#10
– Will you remember me in a day?
– Yes.
– Will you remember me in a week?
– Yes.
– Will you remember me in a month?
– Yes.
– Will you remember me in a year?
– Yes.
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– You forgot me already!
#11
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Alien.
– Alien who?
– Just how many aliens do you know?
#12
– Why did the chicken cross the road?
– To get to the idiot’s house.
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– The chicken.
#13
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Figs.
– Figs who?
– Figs the doorbell, it’s broken!
#14
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Wire.
– Wire who?
– Wire you always asking ‘who’s there’?
#15
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Luke.
– Luke who?
– Luke out the window and find out.
#16
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Kenya.
– Kenya who?
– Kenya guess who is it?
#17
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Nobel.
– Nobel who?
– No bell, I knock.
#18
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Harry.
– Harry who?
– Harry up, it’s cold out here!
#19
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Claire.
– Claire who?
– Claire the way, I’m coming through!
#20
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Ice cream!
– Ice cream who?
– Ice cream if you don’t let me in!
#21
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Mango!
– Mango who?
– Mango to the door and just answer it!
#22
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Wooden shoe.
– Wooden shoe who?
– Wooden shoe like to hear another joke?
#23
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Isabell.
– Isabell who?
– Is a bell working?
#24
– Knock, knock!
– Who’s there?
– A little boy.
– A little boy who?
– A little boy who can’t reach the doorbell.
#25
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Ben.
– Ben who?
– Ben knocking on this door all morning, let me in!
#26
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Jess.
– Jess who?
– Jess let me in.
#27
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Dozen.
– Dozen who?
– Dozen anybody want to let me in?
#28
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Voodoo.
– Voodoo who?
– Voodoo you think you are!
#29
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Mikey.
– Mikey who?
– Mikey doesn’t fit in the keyhole.
#30
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Utah.
– Utah who?
– Utah one who told me to knock!
#31
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Honey bee.
– Honey bee who?
– Honey bee a dear and open up, would you?
#32
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– From.
– From who?
– Actually, grammatically speaking you should say “from whom.”
#33
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Stopwatch.
– Stopwatch who?
– Stopwatcha doin’ and open the damn door.
#34
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Fangs.
– Fangs who?
– Fangs for letting me in!
#35
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Ken.
– Ken who?
– Ken I come in?
#36
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Noise.
– Noise who?
– Noise to see you!
#37
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Tennis.
– Tennis who?
– Tennis is five plus five!
#38
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Nun.
– Nun who?
– Nun of your business!
#39
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Venice.
– Venice who?
– Venice your mother coming home?
#40
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Candice.
– Candice who?
– Candice door open, or am I stuck out here?
#41
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Police.
– Police who?
– Police hurry up, it’s chilly outside!
#42
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Tank.
– Tank who?
– Your welcome!
#43
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Alpaca.
– Alpaca who?
– Alpaca the suitcase, you load up the car!
#44
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Iran!
– Iran who?
– Iran over here to tell you this!
#45
– Knock, knock.
– Who’s there?
– Abe.
– Abe who?
– Abe CDEFJH…
