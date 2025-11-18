Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Songs Or Music Genres? (Closed)

I need song recs.
#1
idk what genres these classify as but here’s some of my favourite songs (not in any particular order lol)
– the ringleader (fizzarollis show) by PARANOiD DJ
– literally any song by asteria or odetari
– my machine (sir pentious’ strike) by PARANOiD DJ
– stayed gone (from hazbin hotel lol)
– addict by silva hound
– west coast by lana del rey
– insane by black gryph0n
– my ordinary life by the living tombstone
– 2 minutes notice by sam haft (DONT ASK OK)
– you will be okay (from helluva boss)
– deal maker by tyto cat
– memories, people watching, and heather by conan gray
– thank you any goodnight by black gryph0n
– basically any olivia rodrigo song from the guts album
– its not me its u by mazie
– any melanie song from crybaby
I have soooo many more but i don’t feel like typing them all-
If you guys want to see the rest my spotify profiles called “i binge watch helluva boss”
#2
I refuse to give up techne/house music. When i feel like im worn out i find another song or sub genre. Tecno mariachi is wild
#3
Favourite genres?
Mainly…
Old punk, gothic rock, darkwave, doomgaze, post metal, dark folk, J rock, synthwave, the heavier edges of J pop, some symphonic metal….. and one K pop group…
Some of my favorite songs…
“Ulvinde” by Myrkur
“Love’s sudden death” by Darkher
“Mono no aware” by Sylvaine
” Atmosphere ” by Joy Division
” Megabullets” by Fate Gear
“NEET game” by Hanabie
” Eternal moment” by Eleanor
“Follow the body” by Zanias
“No more” by Dreamcatcher
…… and many more..
#4
I love a wild mix of songs and genres. Some of my favourites that come to mind:
“Thunderstruck” – Blues-Rock/Hardrock – by AC/DC
“Dixlieland Delight” – Country – by Alabama
Symphonie Fantastique (- Dream of a Witches’ Sabbath) – classical music – by Hector Berlioz, The Film Music Orchestra
“Looking Out My Back Door” – Southern Rock – by CCR
“Breathe” – Electronic Rock – by The Prodigy
“Engel” – Deutschrock – by Rammstein
“Get Down Tonight” – Disco/Funk – by KC and the Sunshine Band
#5
All of the music from Splatoon, I’m obsessed with both video game music and Splatoon.
#6
-Any and all songs from Hazbin Hotel (except for Whatever It Takes, so sue me)
-Insane/Insane 1920’s version by Black Gryph0n
-Most ParanoidDJ songs, but mostly “Smile Like You Mean It (Alastor’s Offer) and “What We Are” (a new song actually!)
-Thank you and Goodnight, Heaven 2 Hell and others
-Welcome to Hell by SIWEL
-THE EMPIRES MUSICAL SONGS (Shadow Cadets will know)
-Most songs by Grymm (Afterlife, My Empire, 2 Swords, etc)
-Take A Hint and Mesmeriser (I’m not really a vocaloid fan but these hit HARD)
-Dumb Dumb by Mazie
-Passing Through (Can’t the Future just Wait)
-Ghost by Confetti
I have more but I’m lazy lol 😂
#7
I love anything that has to do with 80’s and 90’s alternative. That is to say, R.E.M., the Cure, Blur, The Smiths… and also some clasic hardd rock and metal, like Judas Priest, of course. My pfp is their most famous album, “British Steel”
#8
I love good symphonic metal. Therion has some great songs with Siren of the Woods, Draconian Trilogy, Clavicula Nox, Arrow from the Sun, The Wondrous World if Punt, etc…
#9
First I would like to thank Bugs Bunny for introducing me to classical music. I particularly like what Escala (an electronic string quartet from London) has done with it.
I listen to everything from Chris Stapleton to Maneskin. and throw in some Ramones because I too “wanna be sedated”.
#10
Gen X music 1960’s – 1990’s… Heck, we’re still making music and touring! 😎
#11
Musical blades- folk
Irish brigade – mostly about the i.r.a.
Sabaton- metal songs about wars in history
Miracle of sound
Brothers of steel- norse mythology
Skald – norse mythology
Longest johns- shantys
#12
I listen to alot of random stuff, i like most types of music (except country so throw me in jail) and like some very different kinds of music (I’m talking from talyor swift to mcr). Here are some of the songs I’ve been obsessed with lately:
Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter
Lip Gloss by Lil Mama
Beautiful Things by Benson Boone
Good 4 U and Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
Normal People Things by Lovejoy
505 by Arctic Monkeys
Maniac by Conan Gray
Follow Us