Hey Pandas, Who’s The Most Fake Friend You’ve Ever Had?

who’s the fakest friend you’ve ever had?
#1
My most recent fake friend was a woman who took an interest in me because our teens were friends, and she’s just a “friendly” person, except…she is an incessant talker, as in, I know pretty much everything about her life, but when I wanted to talk about myself, she would quickly change the subject back to her. I know where she has lived, the names of important people in her life, her sister, her kids, etc, and when I asked her what she knew about me, she said she remembers the pic I showed her of the house I grew up in (“it was painted green”), but can’t remember where I lived or the names of my kids including the one who is friends with her kid. When she had a few emotional crises (her cat died, a guy she liked was ghosting her), I went and sat with her, did my best to make her feel better. When I had an anxiety attack over my visa status and was crying, she only said “I know how you feel” then changed the subject to her problems with dating (though she’s married but separated with no intention of divorcing, and has never had an issue with a visa).
She was never interested in my hobbies, would never offer me a compliment on my hair or clothes though I gave her many compliments about hers, and finally, when she broke my couch by jumping onto it (as a joke?) but laughed, then didn’t apologize or offer to help me fix it, I was done with her. She was “hurt” that I told her off because she believed that she had been a “good friend” to me, but who needs a friend like her?
#2
i said this in another post, but this person who we’ll call “A”
read my diary aloud to other people, gets mad and starts fights for the smallest things, told me that my interests were childish and that i should grow up in the most passive aggressive way ever( i love cartoons because of the art style and the plot and was told it was for little kids), leaves me out but whenever im not hanging out with them but when i’ve finally found my group, i should be more inclusive.
there is a lot more but basically “A” is the most cruddiest “friend” to exist in my life. they are also a pick me girl and have multiple times (tw btw) faked being abused and faked self harming(for the abuse, said that their parents abused them but later said it was a “social experiment” and for the sh, they said that they plucked out hairs and to prove it, they showed a patch of dry skin on their wrist(its the part of the wrist where hair doesn’t even grow)
#3
I had one. Said friend stopped talking to me the day I got more marks than her in a class test. It was in high school.
#4
I used to have a friend, let’s call her ‘4’ and she used to always hang out with other people, which I didn’t mind, but I was always the person she’d ask last to go and hang out with and she used to use me for advice and someone to talk to and discard when she wanted. I realised she had almost taken me from my old friends and stopped me from making new ones, I’d give her tips on how to draw, be there for her if she needed to talk, and other things but as soon as I wanted anything she’d just leave or ignore me. I’ve had other friends like that but 4 really hurt me, I still see her in the corridors of our school and we haven’t talked in over a year, but I always hear her gossiping in the changing room toilets.
#5
Told this quite a few times on this web so I’ll give a shortened version lol
I started hanging out with a guy friend (K) in 5th grade. My “friend” (C) got jealous and spammed me over text demanding I apologize… obviously I didn’t know what for.
We were okay until 7th grade when she started bullying K. I stood up for him, then she bullied me. Teachers did nothing. Didn’t tell my parents because last timeI got bullied in 3rd grade they gave me very crappy advice.
I transferred to a new school for 8th grade. Last I heard, she was getting bullied.
I know it’s more mature to forgive people for the past, but I sincerely hope she’s bloody miserable right now…
