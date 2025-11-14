30 Hamster Butts To Add Cuteness To Your Day

Those of us who have kept hamsters as pets (and even those of us who admire them from afar) know just how insanely cute they act almost all of the time.

But hamster butts are probably their cutest parts! To help you get through the day and to bring a smile to your face, we’ve collected some of the most adorable examples of hamster derrières known to mankind. So get ready to have your mood lifted. Don’t forget to upvote your fave pics! And share this list with anyone in need of cheering up.

If you’re still in the mood for some more cute butts after looking through this list, might we suggest that you check out our previous articles about bumblebee, chinchilla, and hedgehog butts?

#1

#2

Image source: mocomo2co2

#3

#4

Image source: saeko66475526

#5

Image source: pasha_hamster

#6

Image source: phichit.chu.nont

#7

#8

Image source: mariesophie.germain

#9

#10

Image source: nikoniko8686

#11

Image source: meg.walsh_

#12

#13

Image source: f_00_0f

#14

Image source: mona_tama

#15

Image source: petrakoestinger

#16

Image source: plueschraupe

#17

Image source: hamham134567

#18

Image source: gift___08

#19

Image source: bombori777

#20

Image source: chibi_chimu

#21

#22

Image source: pokohamu

#23

#24

Image source: sirhamstermaurice

#25

Image source: david_thehamsterlover

#26

Image source: pasha_hamster

#27

#28

#29

#30

