Hey Pandas, What Is A Song That You Think Is Super Underrated Or Overrated? (Closed)

#1
overrated song = W.A.P.
…….please stop
#2
Despacito. It’s just a modern Spanish beat with Bieber in it. Meh.
#3
Ophelia By the Lumineers! Totally underrated, its my favorite song in my entire life and its so calming!
#4
Underrated ALBUM. Tusk. It’s SO frickin good!but nobody likes it just because it was actually considered a commercial failure. Odd. Best album is actually labeled the worst. I recommend u listen RIGHT NOW. All the songs. Tusk, by Fleetwood Mac. ⚠️WARNING⚠️ album came out in 1979 so they are some really creative light/classic rock.
#5
Sorry people that like the song but ” Mood”. Only because its the only song I EVER hear. Sorry but I don’t like it.😝
#6
Home with you by Madison Beer, is soo underrated only most gachatubers or ppl who watch gacha that know the song, soooooooooooo lovely
#7
Overrated song: Stressed Out.
It’s not that deep guys. Come on.
Some underrated songs:
Helena (My Chemical Romance), One of Us (New Politics), Time to Say Goodbye (Twenty One Pilots), and every animaniacs song but especially I’m Mad, Video Revue, Yakko’s Universe, and Senses.
#8
Overrated driver’s license
