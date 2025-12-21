Man Uses 11 Shipping Containers To Build His 2,500 Square Foot Dream House, And The Inside Looks Amazing

by

When it comes to building their dream home, people have a lot of different ideas. Some choose comfortable and small bungalows, others opt for luxurious mansions. However, there a handful of those to decide to ditch the traditional architecture and build something completely different, for instance, a container house. That’s exactly what designer Will Breaux did and now he’s a proud owner of a house built solely out of shipping containers.

More info: bionicweapon.wordpress.com

Image credits: Will Breaux

His new home is located on McGowen street in Houston. According to the owner, his 11 container house is the most extensive structure of its kind.

Image credits: Will Breaux

Image credits: Will Breaux

The containers are piled on top of each other to create a three-story house, complete with a rooftop deck.

Image credits: Will Breaux

Image credits: Will Breaux

Breaux wanted to build his own house since the early 2000s, however, for a long time he struggled to find someone who would design the kind of house he wanted, so Breaux decided to do it himself.

Image credits: Will Breaux

Image credits: Will Breaux

Image credits: Will Breaux

“I began looking at projects that were being built that I liked. Ultimately, a designer with a home builder family was hired to design a 3 story townhouse to be built on the lot. After going round and round for months, I eventually had to fire that group because they weren’t willing to give me what I wanted. Thus, the journey to design my own house began around 2011,” the man wrote in his blog.

Image credits: Will Breaux

Image credits: Will Breaux

Breaux got the idea of a container house many years ago before it was even a thing. Why containers? Well, the idea behind it is quite simple.

Image credits: Will Breaux

Image credits: Will Breaux

“Shipping containers are strong, fireproof, long-lasting, hurricane resistant, and have common characteristics,” Breaux explains.

Image credits: Will Breaux

Image credits: Will Breaux

Image credits: Will Breaux

However, the man, who is not a professional builder, had no knowledge of what it would take to build his dream house. But he was determined to do whatever it takes.

Image credits: Will Breaux

The first thing he did was to create a 3D sketch of the house. After long hours spent learning everything about constructing a house out of shipping containers, Breaux is now a proud owner of an impressive 2,500 square foot house. Now the house is almost completely furnished and looks just like Breaux had imagined it.

Image credits: Will Breaux

Image credits: Will Breaux

