Man Uses 11 Shipping Containers To Build His 2,500 Square Foot Dream House, And The Inside Looks Amazing

When it comes to building their dream home, people have a lot of different ideas. Some choose comfortable and small bungalows, others opt for luxurious mansions. However, there a handful of those to decide to ditch the traditional architecture and build something completely different, for instance, a container house. That’s exactly what designer Will Breaux did and now he’s a proud owner of a house built solely out of shipping containers.
More info: bionicweapon.wordpress.com
Image credits: Will Breaux
His new home is located on McGowen street in Houston. According to the owner, his 11 container house is the most extensive structure of its kind.
Image credits: Will Breaux
Image credits: Will Breaux
The containers are piled on top of each other to create a three-story house, complete with a rooftop deck.
Image credits: Will Breaux
Image credits: Will Breaux
Breaux wanted to build his own house since the early 2000s, however, for a long time he struggled to find someone who would design the kind of house he wanted, so Breaux decided to do it himself.
Image credits: Will Breaux
Image credits: Will Breaux
Image credits: Will Breaux
“I began looking at projects that were being built that I liked. Ultimately, a designer with a home builder family was hired to design a 3 story townhouse to be built on the lot. After going round and round for months, I eventually had to fire that group because they weren’t willing to give me what I wanted. Thus, the journey to design my own house began around 2011,” the man wrote in his blog.
Image credits: Will Breaux
Image credits: Will Breaux
Breaux got the idea of a container house many years ago before it was even a thing. Why containers? Well, the idea behind it is quite simple.
Image credits: Will Breaux
Image credits: Will Breaux
“Shipping containers are strong, fireproof, long-lasting, hurricane resistant, and have common characteristics,” Breaux explains.
Image credits: Will Breaux
Image credits: Will Breaux
Image credits: Will Breaux
However, the man, who is not a professional builder, had no knowledge of what it would take to build his dream house. But he was determined to do whatever it takes.
Image credits: Will Breaux
The first thing he did was to create a 3D sketch of the house. After long hours spent learning everything about constructing a house out of shipping containers, Breaux is now a proud owner of an impressive 2,500 square foot house. Now the house is almost completely furnished and looks just like Breaux had imagined it.
Image credits: Will Breaux
Image credits: Will Breaux
Follow Us