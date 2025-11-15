Hey Pandas, If You Had All The Money In The World What Would You Spend It On? (Closed)

Share!
#1
on the homeless i would buy them the stuff they need and a house so they don’t have to live on the streets
#2
I teach painting and decorating mainly to people in hostels but also to people from all back grounds. I would make sure the project never runs out of funds but i would also buy property for those on the streets. My colleagues are very good people so i would be sure to fill the kitty so every friday evening after work they can all go out for a meal.
#3
I’d do the following:
1. No animal will suffer or be homeless.
2. I’d do everything to eradicate poaching and create new reserves all over the world.
3. No person shall be homeless.
4. No person shall go hungry or cold.
5. Whatever is left, I’d fund free mental health care for all.
#4
I would start helping mom and dad with their problems with work and then I would buy them everything they would ask for. I’m only 13 so I’m not that resposible with all that cash
#5
Money in video games, food, business, and anything else I want
#6
I’d give it all to charities such as Animal Shelters, Education purposes, Orphanages, Projects such as the Trevor Project and on and on.
#7
1) Honda Civic Type R customised fully with an insane sound system
2) Helping to end poverty by creating a barter system – unskilled adults are offered housing and living items in exchange for first enrolling in a technical college, and then working in the related industry for government. The more you work, the better your housing and living, it would be tiered so you can even end up mentoring and training people too. I think there’s a bigger thought here, but I won’t bore you with any more detail.
#8
If I had all the money in the world I’d give some to everyone. I mean, there’s about $37,000,000,000,000 in circulation, in usd alone… I could give away TRILLIONS of dollars and still remain a trillionaire.
With all the money in the world, I could rule it. But I’d be a fair leader.
I’d give it to people who were poor and struggling… I could give thousands of dollars to every person in the world, if I had all the money in the world. I’d outlaw deforestation by not putting any money towards it, and I’d defund the police, and I’d make sure we didn’t destroy the earth with climate change.
After I had given money to everyone, I’d spend a bit of it on band merch. Only a few hundred dollars, but I’d still be looking like I’d walked straight out of the twenty one pilots store.
I’d also buy Disney and re-reboot DuckTales because I’m very unsatisfied with the dt17 ending (mostly bc of webby and Lena… like brother are you serious?? They were so gay coded, I just wanted weblena to be canon :[). I’ve had a plan to overthrow Disney for quite some time, but becoming a trillionaire would make it much easier.
#9
for a time machine! that way I could do anything I want, but when its all said and done, I will head back to when I got the money originally for one last time, and divide it equally by the number of people. There is about 37 trillion dollars in circulation, and about 1.2 quadrillion in cryptocurrency,(from what I heard) so that should help 7.6 billion people.
#10
I would try to reverse or at least stop climate change and fund national parks.
#11
I’d share money with everyone except racists, anti-lgbtq, and you get the idea
#12
1 wrd: FOOD
#13
FOOD FOR THE PEOPLE THAT NEEDS IT
#14
I’m going to try to stop fur farms and I would give Homeless people money to and pay my best teachers.😀 but I would also still spend it on useless stuff
#15
I will give for charity and robux
#16
Distribute it evenly to all the homeless people and give some to my friends and family and stuff. Also I would probably build a hermit crab protection thingy-
#17
I would give it to people in need like homeless
#18
If I had all the money in the world I would be giving it to charities. I mean I would love to spend it on myself and family but there are people out there living less fortunate than myself I would love for that money to go to helping these people.
#19
I would probably donate most of it to hospitals. With the rest of the money, I would spend it on food for myself.
#20
The world. Lots of land, big house, cars, tools, Travel, friends, family.
Also even though I believe all religion is a scam I will donate to one church. They bought my friend a home when he was homeless. It want much and it was more drafty than a screen door but it kept him dry.
#21
Fund forces for global warming. Then no orange presidents can deny it’s real.
