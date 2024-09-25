The Rings of Power Season 2: Meet the New Cast And Characters

The Rings of Power season 2 new cast has added depth to the series’ lingering storyline. With the expansion of the show’s plot, fantasy audiences are finally piecing together J. R. R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth universe. Season 2, which premiered on August 29, 2024, has generally received higher ratings and positive critical reviews.
With only 5 of its 8 episodes released, The Rings of Power has already introduced several new cast and characters. From Elves, Dwarves, High men, Low men, Orcs and Trolls, Maiar, Easterlings, Halflings, and Ents, each major creation in Middle-earth has had at least one new character added. To help keep up its characters, here are The Rings of Power season 2’s new cast and the characters they portray.
Ciarán Hinds as The Dark Wizard
Although he has only made a few appearances, Irish actor Ciarán Hinds is one of the more recognizable and experienced cast additions in The Rings of Power season 2. Hinds portrays The Dark Wizard, an Istari searching for The Stranger. Without any spoilers, The Dark Wizard has already been positioned as one of the show’s antagonists. Ciarán Hinds has starred in several popular movies and TV shows, including There Will Be Blood (2007), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011), Game of Thrones (2013–2015), and Justice League (2017).
Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil
Also joining The Rings of Power season 2 new cast is English actor Rory Kinnear. Kinnear plays another Istari, Tom Bombadil. Rory Kinnear’s Tom Bombadil character is introduced in episode 4 (“Eldest”), after The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) finds his home while searching for Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and Poppy (Megan Richards). Tom Bombadil introduces himself as the Eldest and has been in Middle-earth for centuries. It is also revealed Tom Bombadil was the one the stars were guiding The Stranger to meet.
Sam Hazeldine as Adar
Although the Adar character was introduced in season 1, English actor Sam Hazeldine joins The Rings of Power cast to replace fellow English actor Joseph Mawle. Although an obvious replacement, Sam Hazeldine continues as the corrupted Elf Adar. While he leads the Orcs to wage war against men, in season 2, he shares a common enemy with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Sam Hazeldine’s recent notable roles have been in TV shows such as Slow Horses (2022), The Sandman (2022), Rain Dogs (2023), and Masters of the Air (2024).
Amelia Kenworthy as Mirdania
Actress Amelia Kenworthy is one of the new supporting cast members introduced in season 2. She plays Mirdania, introduced as Celebrimbor’s (Charles Edwards) protégé. She’s instrumental in the creation of the rings for the Dwarves. As the season progresses, she, too, like several others, falls into Sauron’s deception. So far, Sauron, disguised as Elf Annatar, the Lord of Gifts, has made her an ally. The Rings of Power is Amelia Kenworthy’s first major project of her career. Besides two short films, The Rings of Power can also serve as her screen debut.
Nia Towle as Estrid
Estrid falls under the creations of Low men. She’s introduced after Isidur (Maxim Baldry) escapes and searches for his betrothed. Estrid is later revealed as one of the Wild Men when she tries to cover her mark of Adar. Although she says she’s searching for her betrothed, Hagen, she slowly becomes Isidur’s love interest.
It is later revealed that she was set up as a spy to lure other men for capture. Actress Nia Towle plays Estrid in The Rings of Power season 2. The actress is known for her roles in the 2019 Rocketman and 2022 Persuasion, where she plays Sushi Girl and Louisa Musgrove, respectively.
Robert Strange as Glüg
It isn’t only Adar that gets a new actor. The character also gets a right-hand man, Glüg. Actor Robert Strange plays Glüg in The Rings of Power but is no stranger to the series. In season 1, disguised under prosthetics, Robert Strange played several Orcs. Besides being a loyal right-hand man to Adar, Glüg is also shown to be a family man with a wife and child. Robert Strange has been acting since 2014, making guest appearances in top shows and films such as Penny Dreadful (2014), Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), The Crown (2016), and Doctor Who (2023–2024).
Gavi Singh Chera as Merimac
In The Rings of Power season 2, Stoors are introduced as a distant relative of the halflings. Audiences are first introduced to the Stoors when Nori and Poppy encounter Merimac. The funny Stoor introduces himself as “Nobody” with a seeming attraction between him and Poppy. Merimac is considered an outcast amongst the Stoors and treated as such. Actor Gavi Singh Chera joins The Rings of Power season 2 new cast as Merimac. Chera may be recognized for minor roles in The Lazarus Project (2022), The Undeclared War (2022), and Mother Teresa & Me (2022).
Tanya Moodie as Gundabale Earthauler
Canadian actress and producer Tanya Moodie is also one of The Rings of Power season 2 new cast members. Moodie plays Gundabale Earthauler, the leader of the Stoors. Like the late Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry), Gundabale Earthauler is focused on protecting her Stoor community. Actress Tanya Moodie is known for roles in The Clinic (2008–2009), Absentia (2017–2020), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Motherland (2019–2022), The Pentaverate (2022), and Silo (2023).
Other The Rings of Power Season 2 New Cast Additions
Several other cast and characters were introduced in season 2, albeit in minor roles. British actor Calam Lynch joined the cast as Camnir, a warrior-Elf who joins Elrond (Robert Aramayo) in his journey to Celebrimbor. British actress Selina Lo plays Rían, a skilled Elf archer who joins Elrond’s band. Nicholas Woodeson and Gabriel Akuwudike are cast as Diarmid, who Sauron took the lost King’s heraldry from on the ship, and Hagen, Estrid’s betrothed, respectively. Scottish actor Stuart Bowman appears briefly as Burduk, a miner-dwarf who mocks Durin IV (Owain Arthur) while working as the demoted Prince in the mines.
English actor Will Keen plays a Númenor Lord, Belzagar, who supports Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) in challenging Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) for Númenor’s throne. Actor William Chubb plays The High Priest, who is hesitant to leave the temple after Kemen (Leon Wadham) brings soldiers to destroy it. Jim Broadbent and Olivia Williams voices Snaggleroot and Winterbloom, the tree-like beings that attack Isidur, Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and Estrid. While The Rings of Power season 2 new cast has helped push the storyline, as the season draws to a close, there are other TV shows like The Rings of Power to catch up on.
Follow Us