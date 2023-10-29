An English actor of Spanish origin, Robert Aramayo is a talented performer with a growing mainstream repertoire. His works embody phenomenal performances in diverse genres of notable productions, mostly in fantasy TV, psychological thrillers, and supernatural horrors. Having captivated moviegoers with a refined interpretation of his characters in Nocturnal Animals, Stray Dolls, The Empty Man, and The King’s Man, Aramayo is best known for his Young Elrond role in J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
The enormous popularity of the Prime Video series has revitalized Aramayo’s career, showcasing his brilliance to millions of viewers across the globe. Before the fantasy series, he played Rob in Behind Her Eyes, the villain in Netflix’s adaptation of Sarah Pinborough’s eponymous bestseller novel. Robert Aramayo first gained public recognition as a gifted performer with his portrayal of Young Ned Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones. He has nurtured and sustained the reputation over time, so much that he’s been rumored for the James Bond role.
1. Robert Aramayo Began Acting At Age Seven
The Elrond actor’s family is originally from Spain, but he was born in Kingston upon Hull, England, where he was raised. He attended Cavendish Primary School, where he discovered acting and realized it was what he wanted to do for a living. Aramayo was only seven when he played the lead role in his school’s production of Bugsy Malone. He got hooked and has never looked back. He joined the Hull Truck Youth Theatre at age 10 and soon began performing on stage. Aramayo acted in at least three plays per year until he turned 18 and got the once-in-a-lifetime shot to study acting.
2. He Studied Acting At Juilliard School In New York City
Determined to pursue acting, Robert Aramayo auditioned for a slot at Juilliard School. He secured one of the 18 coveted spots at the prestigious, private performing arts conservatory in New York City. Recalling when he was informed he would be attending the acting school, Aramayo told Hull Daily Mail he couldn’t believe he was selected out of the 4,000 hopefuls that applied. “When I got the call, I had to get the woman to repeat it, and she asked if I was okay as I did not say anything; I thought it was a joke,” he said, adding he wouldn’t have achieved the feat without the support of his parents.
Robert Aramayo’s parents, Mike Aramayo and Lisa Dawson, told the publication they would do whatever it takes to see their son through the school. “I’m so proud. It’s like hearing your son has been chosen to play for Barcelona. I will move heaven and earth to make sure he gets there,” Mike declared. Towards the end of his four-year study at Juilliard, he played the lead character in the school’s production of Anthony Burgess’ A Clockwork Orange. His performance attracted a manager that helped him kick-start his professional career.
3. Robert Aramayo’s First Film Role Was In Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals
The English actor kicked off his Hollywood film career as Steve Turk Adams in Nocturnal Animals, a 2016 neo-noir psychological thriller starring Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Michael Shannon, among other established performers. The following year, he played Sal in Evan Oppenheimer’s romantic drama Lost In Florence. Robert Aramayo has since appeared in a handful of other American films like Galveston, Antebellum, and The Empty Man. Most recently, he played Alfred Peron in James Marsh’s biographical drama Dance First. After working on his first film, Aramayo divulged that the experience of making a film differs from rehearsing a play. “When you’ve trained in the theatre, it can be a bit daunting to go in front of the camera at first,” he told Hull Daily Mail.
4. He Wasn’t The Original Actor Cast For Elrond In The Ring of Power
The English actor plays Elrond in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a role he was seemingly born to play. However, reports suggest he wasn’t the original cast for the half-elven character. It seems his fellow Brit actor Will Poulter was first billed to portray Elrond. Poulter was unveiled as one of the leading cast of the Amazon series in September 2019. In December of that same year, it circulated that the Dopesick actor had dropped out from the show due to scheduling conflicts. Although the role he was to play was never disclosed, Variety reported in January 2020 that Robert Aramayo joined the cast as Poulter’s replacement.
5. Robert Aramayo Is A Big Fan Of The Fantasy Genre
Playing Elrond is a big deal for the British actor, who’s always been a Lord of the Rings fan. He told Rolling Stone that The Hobbit was the first book he ever read. “I was quite young, so I’m not sure how much of it I understood, but I loved it. And I was obsessed with the movies — I used to play The Lord of the Rings in the playground,” he revealed. Robert Aramayo shared a similar sentiment in an interview with Variety, describing the Elrond role as a dream come true. “I was shocked and surprised and felt really, really honored that they will consider me for him,” he said; “I had one of those moments where everything in your body feels like you’re on electricity,” added the actor.