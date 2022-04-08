Stephen Oyoung started his journey in the entertainment industry more than a decade ago. During that time, his path has been full of lots of twists and turns. However, Stephen has never let anything stand in the way of chasing his dream. Thanks to all of the hard work he’s put in over the years, he has built a solid resume that includes a wide variety of projects. Although some of his roles have been on the smaller side, Stephen always puts 100% into every project he’s a part of. Most recently, he played Ken Sung in the TV series Good Trouble and he has also been in shows like Insecure and NCIS. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Stephen Oyoung.
1. He Started Acting At An Early Age
Stephen doesn’t come from a family with a background in the entertainment industry, but he found himself being drawn to acting when he was around seven years old. He got his start with school plays and it didn’t take him long to realize that acting was what he wanted to do with his life.
2. He’s Done A Lot of Stunt Work
Acting is what most people know Stephen for, but some may not realize that he is also a stunt man. In fact, he has been a stunt person on nearly two dozen projects since 2010. However, he eventually decided that he also wanted to go out for acting roles and he has been very fortunate to do both.
3. He Likes Being Out In Nature
Although Stephen really loves what he does, he needs a break from time to time just like everyone else. When he isn’t busy with work, he enjoys spending time outdoors. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include hiking and going for walks. The time he spends in nature has become a great way for him to relax.
4. He Loves Being A Part of Video Games
On top of all of the live-action work Stephen has done over the years, he has also done voice and motion capture work on several video games. During an interview with Coming Soon, Stephen said, “I am trying to kill this industry. I want to be the Samuel L. Jackson of video games. I try to audition for everything they’ve got.” Some of his most noteworthy video game credits include Spider-Man and Star Wars: The Old Republic.
5. He’s A Private Person
When some people get a taste of what it’s like to be in the spotlight, they can’t resist doing anything they can to get attention. That has never been Stephen’s style, though. He has been very private when it comes to his personal life. Since things can quickly go left when celebrities overshare, it’s easy to see why he’s chosen to keep a lot of the details of his life to himself.
6. He’s Trained In Martial Arts
Acting isn’t the only thing that Stephen is good at. He’s also a trained martial artist. Stephen told Looper, “I’m a big wushu fan. My father actually got me into martial arts when I was a kid. He actually studied judo and Chinese wrestling, which is called shuai jiao, which is kind of a mix of judo and kung fu. So I grew up learning that.”
7. He’s Passionate About Human Rights
As an actor, it goes without saying that Stephen’s main goal is to keep people entertained. However, that isn’t the only thing he is committed to using his platform for. He is also passionate about things such as ending racism and he has consistently spoken out on the issue.
8. Family Is Important to Him
While it’s true that we don’t know a lot about Stephen’s personal life, we do know that he comes from a very close-knit family. He has tight bonds with his parents and they have always been supportive of his dreams. We weren’t able to find any information on whether he has any siblings.
9. He’s A Donnie Yen Fan
Stephen is a star in his own right, but he is also a fan just like the rest of us. Growing up, he admired people like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. He has also become a big fan of Donnie Yen. While talking to Looper, Stephen said, “I’m a full-on Donnie Yen fan. I don’t know, there’s something about his attitude that I just love. And he’s a nice guy, too, to work with. If I could be like any of those dudes, I’m golden.”
10. He’s Trained Keanu Reeves
Throughout his career, Stephen has gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Among them is award-winning actor Keanu Reeves. Stephen has helped train Keanu for a few projects including the 2013 movie 47 Ronin.