Music has been a big part of Katyrah Love’s life for as long as she can remember, and she has always enjoyed expressing herself through song. Now, she is hoping that her passion and talents will be enough to earn her the title of the next American Idol. As a contestant on season 20, Katyrah has made it clear that she isn’t afraid of a little competition. Her strong vocals and natural stage presence are undeniable and she has quickly worked her way into becoming a fan favorite. Only time will tell if she ends up winning the season, but even if she doesn’t there’s a good chance that she’s opened the doors for lots of other great opportunities. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Katyrah Love.
1. She Started Singing in Church
Katyrah comes from a musical family and it’s clear that it rubbed off on her in the best way possible. Like countless other talented singers, Katyrah started her musical journey by singing at church where she was able to hone her skills. She and her siblings were a part of a group called Drops of Blessings.
2. She Likes to Write Poetry
Music is what Katyrah has become best known for, but it isn’t the only creative talent she has. She also enjoys writing poetry and it’s something she’s done for many years. She has even performed at open mic nights throughout her hometown of Baltimore. Those performances have played a major role in helping build her confidence on stage.
3. She Auditioned for The Voice
American Idol isn’t the first time Katyrah has done a competition show. In 2020, she auditioned for The Voice. In a Facebook post, she wrote, “Today I auditioned for NBC’s The Voice and……I GOT A RED TICKET meaning I have a call back tomorrow afternoon!!!! I am so blessed to have gotten the opportunity to audition with many beautiful and talented people from all over.”
4. She Has A Large Following on TikTok
In this day and age, building a large online following can be very helpful when trying to pursue a career as an entertainer. Katyrah has done just that through her TikTok account. She has more than 23,000 followers and her videos have gotten a total of over 209,000 likes. That number is probably going to increase significantly thanks to American Idol.
5. She’s Won Amateur Night at The Apollo
The Apollo Theater in Harlem has a very rich history – especially for Black Americans. Not only has Katyrah gotten to perform on its legendary stage, but she also won Amateur Night at the Apollo more than once. The fact that she already has experience winning a competition will come in handy during her time on American Idol.
6. She Plays the Drums
So far, we’ve gotten to see Katyrah show off her very impressive vocal abilities, but that’s not all she can do. She’s been playing the drums for years and is a very talented percussionist. If we’re lucky, we’ll get to see her bring out some of her skills at some point during the season.
7. She Came Up With Her Stage Name By Accident
Katyrah’s real last name is Davenport, but she adopted the stage name Katyrah Love several years ago. According to Idol Chatter, Katyrah said, “I couldn’t just make it Katyrah, so I added underscore love, and that just resonated with me. I put love in every single thing I do”.
8. She Has a YouTube Channel
If you’re interested in seeing some of Katyrah’s pre-American Idol performances, you’ll be excited to know that she has a YouTube channel where she’s posted a couple of videos. Unfortunately, Katyrah hasn’t posted any new content on her YouTube channel in a while and it’s unclear if she plans to start.
9. She Is A Songwriter
In addition to her love for writing poetry, Katyrah also enjoys writing her own music. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that she has released any original music and there’s no information to suggest that she is currently working on a project. Hopefully, though, we’ll all get to experience her songwriting skills soon.
10. She Is a Fairly Private Person
Despite the fact that Katyrah is very pretty active on social media, she likes to keep all of her content focused on her work as a singer. She hasn’t shared any information about her personal life. While it would be nice to know more about her, it’s easy to understand why she would prefer to keep her private life away from the spotlight.