I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

by

I am an archaeologist and have a keen interest in animal skulls. I grew up on a farm near Tisdale, Saskatchewan and became a nature enthusiast from a young age.

After visiting India in 2013, I began creating mandalas using gold ink. Mandalas are a geometric pattern that represents the cosmos metaphysically or symbolically. Eventually, these mandalas laced the skulls that I accumulated legally and ethically from taxidermists, hunters, trappers and navigating forest trails.

These skulls would otherwise have been discarded and I wanted to honour the animals by painting intricate patterns on them. My art combines other elements in nature including crystals, moss and wooden frames. Essence of Ash celebrates the life that once ignited the skulls and it explores realms of consciousness through meditation during mandala making.

More info: essenceofash.com | Instagram

Loki, the lynx

I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

Lynx

I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

Mandala lynx

I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

Gypsy, the goat

I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

Shashi, the wolf

I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

Lynx and wolf

I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

Deer

I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

Bear

I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

Iridescent wolf

I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

Muskrat

I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

The lynx

I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

Goat

I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

Lotus Mandala

I Decorate Skulls With Golden Mandalas To Honour Fallen Creatures

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
