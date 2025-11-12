The World’s First Snow Brush You Can Use Without Opening Your Car

My best friend and I made this external snow brush. It gets conveniently stored on a custom frame and is made of all-weather material.
We are product developers in Michigan. I showed up to work with a wet butt several times one week. I would go to open the door of my car to get my snow brush and snow would fall on the sea. It eventually hit me that it didn’t make sense to store the snow brush inside your car.
We’ve been working on this most of the winter and we are finally at a point where we are happy with the design. We even added an anti-theft feature. We want to bring it to market via a crowdfunding campaign.
More info: getfusno.com
The snow brush goes on that frame. This area is already designed to be protected from snow
