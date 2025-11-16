“The Receptionist Looked At Him With Horror”: Delivery Driver Struts Into Fancy Hotel Shirtless In Malicious Compliance

It feels good to tell your friends about how awesome your parent is. But after Reddit user F_G_B_P told a story about the time their dad got back at a condescending security guard to the platform’s ‘Malicious Compliance‘ community, it was heard by thousands.
It all started when the man, who at the time worked as a food delivery driver, was ordered to bring in his orders without his company jacket. Since the hotel’s staff weren’t interested in his opinion on the matter, the man decided to communicate it in a non-verbal way. The next time, he arrived shirtless.
Image credits: Norma Mortenson (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Oswald Elsaboath (not the actual photo)
Image credits: F_G_B_P
We managed to get in touch with F_G_B_P and the Redditor was kind enough to have a little chat with us.
“My dad’s been doing [food deliveries] since COVID started because he was getting bored … and online shopping was really on the rise,” they told Bored Panda.
“He wanted human interaction, and fortunately the riders’ community is pretty cool, it became like a motorcycle club, and my dad often went to gatherings held by the riders’ community and even went on some tours across several towns.”
F_G_B_P said their dad is quite a laid-back person. “Some younger riders I’ve met even thought of him as their own dad because he’s fun to be around despite the age difference,” they explained. “What happened in the hotel delivery was totally expected as his taste of humor is, for the lack of a better word, quite brash.”
However, the Redditor did not expect that their post would go viral. “It’s just such a silly story,” they said. “So the number of upvotes was quite a surprise. My dad loved the [community’s] response as I read him some of the funny comments, though there’s a user who believed it was an AI-generated story (which I also found quite funny), I don’t really mind, I just wanted to share the little story as I found it funny and was just be glad that other people got some laugh out of it too.”
Sadly, in today’s economy, many people need two jobs to survive
Today, up to 45% of all Americans are side hustlers, with that number reaching as high as 49% for workers under 34 years of age.
Americans spend an average of 13 hours per week on their side hustles and the majority of them (56.4%) make less than $500 per month from their additional gig.
Most side hustlers, like F_G_B_P’s dad, sit behind the wheel, with ridesharing being the most popular choice. This includes gigs like Uber and Lyft. These jobs are in demand because they can be performed anywhere at any time, allowing people to pick up as many hours as they want when they want.
As far as industries, though, the most common are online and on social media, a category that makes up 16.6% of all side hustle work.
Image credits: Rowan Freeman (not the actual photo)
In many places, deliveries are overtaking hotels’ room service
2013 was the year when travelers were shocked to read that the 2,000-room New York Hilton Midtown would discontinue room service, offering hotel guests the gourmet self-service Herb n’ Kitchen outlet.
Soon, the industry started to follow, and more and more hotels in the US felt it was legitimate to slowly eliminate this pampering service.
Luxury brands, however, feel obliged to maintain room service. They are aware that customers are in no shortage of funds, so they still invest enormous fees for food and drinks.
Nevertheless, the hospitality industry is experiencing a tectonic change, and hopefully delivery drivers will eventually get the respect they deserve.
Image credits: Francesca Saraco (not the actual photo)
People absolutely loved the man’s petty revenge
Follow Us