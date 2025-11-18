Hey Pandas, If You Could Have One Wish Granted, What Would It Be? (Closed)

Only one wish. The wish has to benefit others. The wish cannot harm anyone. What do you wish for?
#1
That every defenseless creature, human or otherwise, grows to adulthood in a safe, caring environment. Not the hellhole so many of us know.
#2
Peace for the children, and all innocents, of Gaza.
#3
to be satisfied with my life as an adult. i want it to be better than my childhood/current teen life. even if i dont get my dream job i just wanna be happy with my life.
#4
No poverty and no ultra-wealthy. A pipe dream, I know…
#5
fifth my chemical romance album 🙏🙏
#6
To go back in time and not have my father pass away, also not have my dog get cancer my dog as well, and 5 billion dollars because why not.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us