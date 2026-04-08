“So Tired Of Nepotism”: Netflix’s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who’s In It

by

Netflix’s upcoming comedy Roommates has sparked controversy by casting not one but several celebrities considered to be nepo babies by netizens in primary roles.

Names like Sadie Sandler and Francesca Scorsese caught viewers’ attention as the streaming giant posted a trailer for the movie on its social media handles on April 7.

Viewers were quick to react, expressing concern over talent from only influential families getting opportunities in Hollywood.

“At this point, we should just hand over the industry to nepo babies because they won’t hire anyone else,” one said, while another renamed the effort “Nepo Babies: The Movie.”

Netizens fumed over Roommates’ cast being dominated by celebrity kids

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: Netflix

Sadie Sandler is the eldest daughter of actor and comedian Adam Sandler, while Francesca Scorsese is the youngest daughter of legendary film director Martin Scorsese.

Besides the two, Bella Murphy, the daughter of actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, Jaya Harper, the daughter of actress Laura Dern and musician Ben Harper, and Martin Herlihy, the son of longtime Saturday Night Live writer Tim Herlihy, star in the movie.

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: Netflix

“I’m so tired of nepotism,” an X user commented about the cast.

“How do I get into acting, man? I swear I can do better than at least half of these people,” a second said.

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

“I genuinely can’t stand Francesca, and now you want to tell me I have to withstand Adam’s daughter too,” remarked a third.

“Are not-famous people’s kids allowed to be in movies anymore?” another asked.

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: theleo27

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: cuntylisaaa

“Bring back talented no-names who came to Hollywood with a suitcase and a dream. Just because your mommy and daddy are talented doesn’t mean you’re owed s**t. I don’t believe for a minute they are auditioning like everyone else,” a separate user voiced.

Others criticized the stars for their appearance, calling them “ugly.”

Some on social media expressed solidarity with the cast, arguing that nepotism is not exclusive to Hollywood

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: Netflix

“Why are y’all mad? Their parents made enough money and gained enough fame to help their kids. I think every parent wants to do that,” one said.

“Nepotism runs the world,” a second pointed out.

A third accused those criticizing the cast of being “jealous.”

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: Monica Schipper/GA/Getty Images

“I guess they should’ve all become mechanics or trad wives to make you all happy,” a fourth added.

A fifth reprimanded those who called Sadie, Francesca, and others “ugly,” reminding them they are “people,” even if they are privileged.

Another agreed, saying, “They’re not hurting anyone, so punishing them for who their parents are is unfair.”

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: francesca.scorsese/Instagram

Francesca especially had significant support online, with one saying she has earned the part because she “is so good.”

She is not only an actor but also a director, known for projects like Fish Out of Water, Saint Carlo Acutis, We Are Who We Are, and more.

Roommates, a story about two distinct college freshmen, hits screens later this month

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: zimuraki

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: snowanaya1

Sadie Sandler plays Devon, a hopeful and naive college freshman who asks the cool and confident Celeste, played by Chloe East, to be her roommate.

The pair strike up an unlikely friendship, but it isn’t long before subtle tensions begin to surface.

Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler have produced the project alongside others.

The script was written by Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara O’Sullivan, the duo behind Saturday Night Live’s viral “Domingo” sketch.

Chandler Levack, known for We Forgot to Break Up and Mile End Kicks, has served as the director.

The movie comes out on April 17.

“I’m going to be tuning in,” an X user said about the movie.

“The vibes are chaotic and hilarious. I’m seated,” another added.

“Sounds way too relatable. Can’t wait,” asserted the next. 

“People who cry about nep babies are weird,” a separate user remarked 

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: dropchris1000

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: AceGrimmonYt

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: TheHonestShake2

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: selinameyersgf

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: wandasattorney

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: a9AlThani

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: MAFGHAN94

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: vernonluvrr

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: jessiepilled

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: Nonchalantlord

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: autumn_adams95

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: uncleblazer23

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: dreamlivsome

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: Xmobile93

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: dash872

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: Jauggie21

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: coasterlo0p

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: GuardyGuard440

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: cuck1eberryfinn

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: FlowerlySuki

&#8220;So Tired Of Nepotism&#8221;: Netflix&#8217;s New Comedy Sparks Backlash After Viewers Learn Who&#8217;s In It

Image credits: pechurinaf

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Twitter User Presents 11 Stories That Show Why Abortion Restrictions In Texas Are Immoral
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
37 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 People Share Things That Are Not Worth It Or Even Dangerous To Buy Secondhand
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
84 Gorgeous Flamingo Pics To Celebrate Pink Flamingo Day
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Thing Someone Has Ever Said To You, And How Did You Recover From That? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Crochet Enthusiasts Shared Their Most Beautiful Works In This Community (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025