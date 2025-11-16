30 Absurd Movie Details That No One Should Take Seriously, As Shared On This Page (New Pics)

There’s a hidden detail in virtually all of our all-time favorite movies and sitcoms, from Forest Gump and Inception, to The Office, famously notorious for its subtle details. While most cinema aficionados are already well familiar with them, for many of us, the concept of Easter eggs is pretty new.
Well, today we’re challenging some of our beloved films, putting them under a magnifying glass and checking the tiny details we all have missed. And although some of them make sense, others make you wonder if the creators were overthinking it a teeny tiny bit. And the rest is purely made up fun by cinephiles who just love to challenge the logic we usually take as a given when watching the big screen.
Thanks to this Reddit community with probably the sharpest eye for details when it comes to the big screen, there’s a lot to look at, or rather rewatch again, so get your popcorn ready!
#1 In Inception Leo Has A Wife Roughly The Same Age As Him, This Proving That Everything Was A Dream
Image source: 2EyesClosed
#2 Why Root For Him?
Image source: thekareem, twitter.com
#3 In Monsters Inc (2001), The Wealthy CEO Of Monsters Inc Is Held Accountable For His Actions. This Is To Remind The Audience That The Movie Is A Work Of Fiction
Image source: reddit.com
#4 If You Listen Carefully At The End Of The Iron Giant (1999), You Can Hear A Grown Man Crying, But Only If You’re Watching The Movie With Me
Image source: JW_BM
#5 The Lighthouse (2019) Had To Be Shot In Black And White Because Robert Pattinson Looked Like Mario In Color
Image source: alwayslate27
#6 In Sherlock Holmes (2009), Robert Downey Jr’s Shirt Is Wrinkly. This Is Because He Forgot To Iron, Man
Image source: RiseOfTheRevenge
#7 In Batman V Superman (2016), Even Though Buildings Are Collapsing All Around Them, Employees At Wayne Enterprises Have To Get The Boss’s Ok Before They Can Evacuate, Which Makes It The Most Realistic Detail In The Movie
Image source: reddit.com
#8 In Monsters University (2013), Randall Is First Shown As A Nice And Respectful Man, But Then Joins A Fraternity And Becomes A Cold, Horrible Person And A Villain. This Is The Most Accurate Part Of The Film
Image source: PutMeInAHeadlock
#9 In The Little Mermaid (1991), Ariel Meets An African Mermaid From The Ivory Coast. This Is Because Mermaids Are Fictional And Can Be Black
Image source: PeterPorky
#10 In Bullet Train (2022) The Main Character (Brad Pitt) Takes A Bullet Train From Tokyo To Kyoto, Usually A 2.5 Hour Journey. In The Story It Takes 12h And Gets Called An Overnight Train. This Is Due To The Fact That Americans Don’t Understand The Concept Of High Speed Rail
Image source: Milton9000
#11 In Despicable Me (2010) Gru Uses The Middle Urinal To Get Into The Bank Of Evil. This Is Because You Have To Be A Villain To Use The Middle Of Three Urinals
Image source: 1mike_oxlong1
#12 In The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001), The “Scary Bilbo” Moment Was Totally Improvised By Ian Holm Without Vfx. Peter Jackson Felt It Was Too Scary And Tried To Cut It, But Holm Kept Showing Up At His House At Night Making This Face Until Jackson Backed Down And Kept It
Image source: Sir_Hapstance
#13 In Disney’s “Moana”, Maui Has Various Tattoos Depicting Important Moments In His Life. He Has One On His Back Depicting His Mother Throwing Him Into The Sea. This Is Because Disney Wanted The Audience To Know He Had A Tragic Back Story
Image source: Major_R_Soul
#14 In Cast Away (2000), Tom Hanks Is Stuck On An Island And Befriended A Volleyball Rather Than The Cameraman
Image source: pale_guy_
#15 In Cars 2 (2011), Not Only Is There A Car Pope, Implying Car Christianity, But A Car Pope Mobile, Implying That The Attempted Assassination Of The Pope Also Happened In The Cars Universe
Image source: myanrueller
#16 In Shrek, Shrek Is Green. In Encanto, Bruno Is Green. I Don’t Think These Facts Are Related. I Just Wanted You Guys To Read All Of This Text For No Reason. Wasting Precious Seconds Of Your Life Away, Getting Closer And Closer To Death
Image source: Tokyono
#17 Zoe Saldana Is One Red Alien Away From A Complete Rgb
Image source: AdvocateSaint
#18 To Attain The Status As “The Most British Actor”; David Bradley Had To Be In The Harry Potter Series, Game Of Thrones, Doctor Who, And Several Edgar Wright Movies
Image source: fullautoluxcommie
#19 In Lotr Series, Gandalf Wears A Wrist Watch While Other Characters Don’t. This Refers To The Fact That He Was Way Ahead Of His Time
Image source: Open-Ad-4089
#20 Not Only Is Peter Parker, Spider-Man, He Is Also Abraham Lincoln. And I Am Also Drunk
Image source: ThemeForAJackal138
#21 While Most Movies Nowadays Use Expensive Cgi-Technology To Let Actors Appear Younger, Saw 6 (2009) Used The Far Superior Method Of Tobin Bell Just Wearing A Baseball-Cap Backwards In The Flashbacks
Image source: Mairess99
#22 To Prepare For The Role Of Mario In The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), Chris Pratt Did Absolutely Nothing. Seriously, He Doesn’t Even Try To Change His Voice. Not Sure He Even Read The Script. This Is A Reference To How Hollywood Needs To Stop Hiring People Who Can’t Voice Act For Voice Roles
Image source: SarcasmKing41
#23 In Avengers: Endgame (2019), Sam Wilson Is Able To Talk Through His Radio To Cap Even Though He’s A Whole Galaxy Away. This Is Because He’s Using Mint Mobile, Where You Can Get Premium Wireless For Just $15/Month. No Stores, No Nonsense, Just Direct To You Savings. Join Mint Mobile Today
Image source: fuzzy_dice_99
#24 In Encanto (2021), It’s Implied That The Village Uses Pepa’s Weather Powers To Grow Their Crops. She Only Creates Rain When She Is Miserable/Angry. Therefore, At Least Several Days A Week Everyone Treats Her Like S**t
Image source: Russian_Bagel
#25 In Revenge Of The Sith (2005) Anakin Skywalker Is Groomed By A Politician From A Young Age. This Is A Reference To Most Politicians Toda-
Image source: btrappoXVI
#26 In Prometheus (2012), Dr. Shaw Literally Orchestrates A Space Mission To Get Out Of The Us And Have An Abortion As The Us Law Wouldn’t Allow Her To
Image source: fixxxer2606
#27 In Jungle Book (2016) They Had Real Animals At First But 5 Moglis Were Eaten Alive
Image source: TheLehmi
#28 In Coco (2017) The VFX Artists Spent Upwards Of 2000 Manhours Working On These Few Seconds Alone. But I Didn’t See Sh*t Because I Was Crying Hysterically
Image source: KennKennyKenKen
#29 In Home Alone 6 (2021) Jesus F**king Christ There’s Six Of Them Just F**king Stop It Stopped Being Good After The Second One Stop Milking It It’s A 40 Year Old Franchise Jesus F**king Christ Disney Why
Image source: ArcticFox19
#30 In Spider-Man 2 (2002), Dr. Otto Octavius Was An Ordinary Man Who Had Four Mechanical Arms Fused Into His Spine. This Apparently Explains How He Can Shrug Off Multiple Punches To The Face From A Guy Who Can Stop A Train With His Bare Hands
Image source: AdvocateSaint
Follow Us