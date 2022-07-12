Meet The Cast Of “SAS: Rogue Heroes”

A new series set to premiere on both the BBC and Epix has fans of war history excited. Titled SAS: Rogue Heroes, the show is created by Steven Knight, who previously worked on Closed Circuit, Dirty Pretty Things, and Eastern Promises. The series will be directed by Tom Shankland, who directed The Children, The Fades, Ripper Street, and The Missing. The show’s plot is described as follows, as per Bustle: “The story centres on the eccentric young officer, David Stirling, who is hospitalised after a training exercise went wrong. While recovering, he becomes convinced that traditional commando units aren’t fit for purpose and conjures up a radical plan that flies in the face of traditional modern warfare.” The show promises an intriguing list of cast members ready to breathe life and fire into this much-anticipated war history drama. If you want to learn more about the cast members of this upcoming series, read ahead. Here are the actors set to appear in the upcoming TV series from BBC and Epix, SAS: Rogue Heroes.
Connor Swindells
Actor Connor Swindells will be starring in SAS: Rogue Heroes as David Stirling, a real-life Scottish officer in the British Army. Swindells is an English actor who is best known for his role as Adam Groff on the Netflix comedy-drama series Sex Education. Swindells was born in East Sussex in 1996 and began his acting career in 2018 with a small role in the film VS. He has since appeared in several other films and television shows, including Emma, Barbarians, Jamestown, and Vigil. In 2019, he played his breakout on Sex Education as the arrogant school bully Adam Groff. The series proved to be a breakout hit, and Swindells’ performance earned him praise from critics.
Jack O’Connell
Jack O’Connell has also been confirmed to star in SAS: Rogue Heroes as the real-life Paddy Mayne, a British Army officer and a founding member of the Special Air Service. O’Connell is a British actor who first came to prominence as the character James Cook in the hit UK television series Skins. He has since gone on to star in a number of films, including This Is England, Starred Up, and Unbroken. In addition to his work in television and film, O’Connell has also appeared onstage in a number of productions, including the production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Jack O’Connell is a talented and versatile actor who has demonstrated his ability to tackle a wide range of roles. He is an exciting young talent who is sure to continue to impress audiences for years to come.
Alfie Allen
Alfie Allen will be portraying the character of Jock Lewes, a principal trainer of the Special Air Service, in the upcoming series SAS: Rogue Heroes. Allen is an English actor best known for his role as Theon Greyjoy on all eight seasons of the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. For his performance on the show, he received an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a drama series. Prior to Game of Thrones, Allen appeared in several films and television shows, including Flashbacks of the Fool and John Wick. More recently, he has starred in the critically acclaimed series How To Build A Girl and Jojo Rabbit. With his impressive range and versatility, Alfie Allen is one of the most talented actors working today.
Sofia Boutella
Sofia Boutella has been tapped to portray the role of Eve in the upcoming history drama series SAS: Rogue Heroes. Boutella is an Algerian actress who has appeared in a number of films and television series. She is perhaps best known for her role in Kingsman: The Secret Service, in which she played the villainous Gazelle. Boutella has also appeared in Star Trek: Beyond, Atomic Blonde, and The Mummy. In addition to her film work, she has also appeared in a number of music videos, including those for Madonna and Michael Jackson. Boutella is a skilled dancer, and her unique performance style has made her a popular choice for action and thriller films. As her career continues to evolve, she is sure to remain a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.
Dominic West
Dominic West will be playing Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke in the upcoming TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes. West is an English actor who has appeared in a wide range of film, television, and stage roles. He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Jimmy McNulty in The Wire, which earned him widespread critical acclaim. West has also appeared in such hit film and television series as Downton Abbey: A New Era and is set to appear in future seasons of The Crown. In addition to his work on the small screen, he has also appeared in a number of films, including Pride, Les Miserables, and The Pursuit of Love. A versatile and talented actor, Dominic West is one of the UK’s most successful exports.
Tom Glynn-Carney
Tom Glynn-Carney will be joining the cast of SAS: Rogue Heroes as Mike Sadler. Tom Glynn-Carney is a British actor who is best known for his roles in Dunkirk, a 2017 war film directed by Christopher Nolan. Glynn-Carney’s other credits include the television series House of the Dragon and the film Domina. Glynn-Carney is also a musician, a fact that most of his fans are aware of. In an interview with Helicon Magazine, Glynn-Carney compared the two art forms and how he approaches these two roles: “The two are quite different. As a musician, there is definitely a character you see on stage. I am crippled by the idea of being entirely myself in front of a large audience. A character gives me something to be shielded by and it allows me to be braver and fill the persona required. However, having said that, it is very easy to be swept away by the music and exist within your own world for an entire gig, forgetting about the audience completely. Sounds cliché, but there you go. I think I speak for all of the band when I say this.”
Other cast members
Other performers set to appear in SAS: Rogue Heroes include Amir El Masry, Theo Barklem-Biggs as Reg Seekings, Corin Silva, Jacob Ifan, Dónal Finn, Jacob McCarthy, Michael Schaeffer, Miles Jupp, César Domboy, Adrian Lukis, and Ramzan Miah.