Work Chronicles: Artist Illustrates Situations In The Workplace Most People Working In An Office Will Relate To (25 New Pics)

One can say a challenging journey is becoming an employee of a corporation. It could take some time for you to adjust to the workload, make every effort to meet deadlines, deal with stress, or just… have the ability to get along with your coworkers (even if they aren’t quite nice).

But working has advantages as well. You need to speak with a variety of individuals at work. You can gain a lot of knowledge and get better at things you are not good at, like group projects.

Even so, working might sometimes be frustrating, but it can also be entertaining. That’s exactly what the “Work Chronicles” comics portray. These comics are written by an artist that is extremely passionate about both art and drawing. After working for a while, he heard and witnessed numerous amusing things happen in the workplace, so he made the decision to illustrate those experiences through comics. “Work Chronicles” have been previously featured on Bored Panda and you can find part 1 and part 2 by clicking here and here.

More info: Instagram | workchronicles.com | twitter.com | linkedin.com

#1

Image source: _workchronicles

#2

Image source: _workchronicles

#3

Image source: _workchronicles

#4

Image source: _workchronicles

#5

Image source: _workchronicles

#6

Image source: _workchronicles

#7

Image source: _workchronicles

#8

Image source: _workchronicles

#9

Image source: _workchronicles

#10

Image source: _workchronicles

#11

Image source: _workchronicles

#12

Image source: _workchronicles

#13

Image source: _workchronicles

#14

Image source: _workchronicles

#15

Image source: _workchronicles

#16

Image source: _workchronicles

#17

Image source: _workchronicles

#18

Image source: _workchronicles

#19

Image source: _workchronicles

#20

Image source: _workchronicles

#21

Image source: _workchronicles

#22

Image source: _workchronicles

#23

Image source: _workchronicles

#24

Image source: _workchronicles

#25

Image source: _workchronicles

