12 Remarkable Maps That Combine History, Arts, And The Supernatural

by

I am an unreachable traveler and a fanatic of history, arts and supernatural things.

These are some strange, peculiar or curious maps of the world. I collected and chose them because I consider them worthy of admiration for their concepts or their aesthetics.

Look the maps up on the web for a more detailed view!

#1 The Land Of Make Believe Map (1930)

This map by Czech cartoonist Jaro Hess shows all the rhymes, children’s stories and popular songs in a fictional space. It is possible to find Little Red Riding Hood, Humpty Dumpty and the plant that grew to heaven from Johnny and the beans.

12 Remarkable Maps That Combine History, Arts, And The Supernatural

#2 Ebstorf Map (1300)

This map is considered a historical curiosity, not only for being the largest in the known medieval world, but for being the work of the female hands of the Ebstorf convent. It shows Christ as the world and in the center the mythical earthly paradise surrounded by a wall of fire.

12 Remarkable Maps That Combine History, Arts, And The Supernatural

#3 Serio-Comic War Map (1877)

Published in 1877 after the Russian Empire attacked the Ottoman Empire, the British Frederick W. Rose decided to represent Europe in this way.

12 Remarkable Maps That Combine History, Arts, And The Supernatural

#4 World Of Cryptids Map (2020)

Illustrated by Laimutė Varkalaitė, the map of the world’s cryptids shows the most famous or relevant cryptozoological being in each country. Its publication was included with a map of each continent and an illustration of home.

12 Remarkable Maps That Combine History, Arts, And The Supernatural

#5 America. Its Folklore Map (1946)

This map was created by William Gropper to illustrate American legends, myths, and folk tales. There it is possible to see everything from the Salem witches to the Mormon myth of the sacred writings found in Utah.

12 Remarkable Maps That Combine History, Arts, And The Supernatural

#6 Mexico City Map (1932)

Map of Mexico City in 1932 designed by Emily Edwards where the city is represented as an Aztec eagle warrior.

12 Remarkable Maps That Combine History, Arts, And The Supernatural

#7 Peter Pan Map Of Kensington Gardens (1923)

Inspired by a sculpture of Peter Pan, this map was designed in 1923 to decorate public transport in London in order to entertain passengers waiting for the train. It is a mixture of reality and fiction of actions that fantastic characters carried out in the surroundings.

12 Remarkable Maps That Combine History, Arts, And The Supernatural

#8 Diorama Map Of Tokyo (2014)

In 2014, the artist Sohei Nishino made a series of large-format maps of different cities around the world, using photographs. The Tokyo map has nearly 10,000 different images of the city that show its spaces, its people, its buildings and even its advertisements.

12 Remarkable Maps That Combine History, Arts, And The Supernatural

#9 Map Of The Raw Materials Of The Elements (1600)

This world map made by Antonino de Saliba in 1600 shows in a series of rings the ethereal kingdom of demons (phoenixes and salamanders), the celestial vault, climatic phenomena, crops, the known world, the earth, rivers and volcanoes, to finally end in the center with hell.

12 Remarkable Maps That Combine History, Arts, And The Supernatural

#10 History Of Beijing Map (1936)

Created by Frank Dorn, this tourist map shows not only the inside and outside of the Forbidden City, but illustrations of the city’s history both inside and on the frame.

12 Remarkable Maps That Combine History, Arts, And The Supernatural

#11 Santiago De Chile Subway Map (1975)

Map with pictograms of the Santiago de Chile metro lines, published the year of its inauguration in 1975.

12 Remarkable Maps That Combine History, Arts, And The Supernatural

#12 New York Map (1963)

Created as a tourist information map for the 1964 World’s Fair, this map designed by Hermann Bollmann shows the city’s skyscrapers in detail in 1963.

12 Remarkable Maps That Combine History, Arts, And The Supernatural

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dad Refuses To Wait 30 Seconds For Son To Confirm An Order, Has To Wait For More Than Hour After
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Women Are Creating She-Sheds, A Female Alternative To Man Caves (66 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Remembering Brian Dennehy
3 min read
Apr, 18, 2020
Things You Didn't Know About Simone Miller
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Workin’ Moms Simone Miller
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2023
40 Epic Clothing Disasters (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Creatures That Shouldn’t Be Alive
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.