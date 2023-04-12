Vikings: Valhalla’s Most Interesting Relationship Needs More Screen Time in Season 3

A Viking king and an English queen forming a marriage alliance might seem like a recipe for disaster, but it was more than that for this couple. For King Canute and Queen Emma in Vikings: Valhalla, this wasn’t simply a political marriage. King Canute (Bradley Freegard) and Emma (Laura Berlin) are married at the beginning of Vikings: Valhalla season 1. But after a series of events and the death of Queen Emma’s husband, King Aethelred II (Bosco Hogan).
Before Canute arrives in England, the two are forced into each other’s orbits to protect their people. As their relationship blossoms, viewers realize it isn’t just a union of convenience but that they have respect and affection for each other. However, despite their interesting dynamic, they don’t get enough screen time,
King Canute and Queen Emma Have the Show’s Most Intriguing Dynamic
The Vikings and the English don’t have the best rapport because of decades of fighting, so an alliance between King Canute and Queen Emma wasn’t expected so soon after the king’s death. In Vikings: Valhalla season one, King Canute is on a mission to invade England to revenge the late English king’s massacre of the Vikings settled there. But his ambitions don’t stop there. Like most Vikings before him, he intends to conquer England. But despite the king’s death, the country still has a protector who almost defeated the Vikings, Queen Emma of Normandy.
She is calculating and as intelligent of a leader as he is. Making it exciting yet challenging for King Canute not to fall in love with her. She’s the enemy, but they’re similar in many ways. They will do anything to get what they want to further their political agenda. It doesn’t matter who stands in their way or who they must eliminate. King Canute quickly realized that together, they would be unstoppable. He even shows his more-human side when he grants her freedom after helping her reunite with her children. While most viewers fell in love with Freydis (Frida Gustafson)and Harald (Leo Suter), King Canute and Queen Emma’s relationship has all the aspects of a timeless love story. Two strong individuals from different feuding cultures fall in love despite the odds against them.
Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Should Devote More Screen Time to the Couple
Fans only saw this couple in two episodes of Vikings: Valhalla season 2, and Queen Emma and Godwin’s (David Oakes) relationship was a huge part of the storyline leading up to King Canute’s return to England. Even without the support of King Canute, Queen Emma was still a formidable opponent for Godwin, who seemingly attempted to kill her. She goes toe-to-toe with Godwin, always keeping a closer eye on him and going to great lengths to discover his past and ambitions. She discovered that Godwin had used his guardian, the Bear, to orchestrate her poisoning.
When King Canute returns from Denmark, Queen Emma explains everything, including her decision to interrogate and kill Godwin’s betrothed. But it seems Canute still believes in Godwin’s loyalty even though he doesn’t fully trust him. Or is he just keeping his enemies closer? With Godwin’s terrifying nature finally revealed, it will be intense for viewers to see how his betrayal will unfold.
King Canute and Queen Emma should be the focus of the upcoming season because of the high stakes surrounding their throne and legacy now that Godwin is part of the royal family. With the tension between Emma and Godwin, these three brilliant characters’ dynamics will make for an intense battle of the wits in Vikings: Valhalla season 3.
