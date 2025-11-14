I Created Fanciful Pegasus Using My Child-Like Imagination

If you were anything like me as a child, then you had a vivid imagination. I used to daydream about horses with wings, gigantic wolves, fire breathing dragons, and other fantasy animals. I’d imagine the Pegasus, in particular, a lot of the time because I adored horses as a very young child. What better horse to have than one that can fly!?
Upon pondering many a night, I decided, what if I could turn my imaginary mythical animal into a reality!? What if I could make a life-like pegasus with huge wings!?
“I’m going to do it!” I thought to myself. Then I began the long mental journey of what exactly I wanted to create. Every little detail was thought of. What was the color of my unique animal going to be? White was the norm, the expected. Of course, I’m not ordinary in personality, so it needed to create some truly unique art. So I chose dappled grey. It was one of my many favorite horsey colors. Then I wondered about the position of the sculpture. Rearing? No, everyone’s seen that. Laying down? Yesss! Mare or Stallion? Stallion! Everyone expects it to be girlie. So after lots of thinking, my felted animal was ready to be made and born.
I couldn’t wait to get started with this cool art project. I’d not long had negative thoughts flying about in my head over my latest creations, and I knew I needed to make this the best piece of art I could muster. I knew I couldn’t set myself a time limit or rush it. I was prepared to make several mistakes. Luckily, there were only a few, and they were easier to fix than I thought.
As I was coming to the end of my art piece, I had huge adrenaline rushes and knotting anxiety at the pit of my stomach, both at the same time. I wanted this to be perceived as a masterpiece.
The whole four weeks of creating this piece, I thought I had something to prove to the world, but it was only myself I needed to prove anything to. I proved no matter how hard of a task you set yourself, and no matter how much you think you can’t achieve something, you damn can! I must admit the emotions I had before I started this art piece and all the way through managed to manifest themselves into my sculpture. I feel that I put my heart and soul into it!
I have chosen to name this piece ‘Poseidon’s Prince’ due to Pegasus being the son of Poseidon in Greek mythology (which more me as a fantasy lover, only seemed fitting)
Dimensions: 11.5 inches in length x 9 inches in height approximately. Materials used: wire, pipe cleaner, glass, glue, wax, felting wool, and clay.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
Poseidon’s Prince in the snow
Probably my favorite image
I tried to capture the detailing in the face in this image
Highlights and shadows in this image
Each feather was made individually from scratch
Wings’ scale
Close up detailing
Follow Us