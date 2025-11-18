Artist Blends Simplicity And Depth To Create Heartfelt Illustrations (40 Pics)

Let us introduce you to Orfeo Tagiuri, an artist based in London. While he is a man of many talents, including painting, drawing, performance, film, woodcarving, animation, and music, today we want to share some of his unique and charming illustrations from his collection “Little Passing Thoughts.”

Orfeo describes these doodles as small treasures fished from the river of his thoughts. Creating them brings him joy and peace, and he hopes viewers can feel the same. These drawings offer a glimpse into his creative mind, blending simplicity and depth to capture fleeting moments of beauty.

More info: Instagram | littlepassingthoughts.com | orfeotagiuri.com

#1

Image source: orfayo

#2

Image source: orfayo

#3

Image source: orfayo

#4

Image source: orfayo

#5

Image source: orfayo

#6

Image source: orfayo

#7

Image source: orfayo

#8

Image source: orfayo

#9

Image source: orfayo

#10

Image source: orfayo

#11

Image source: orfayo

#12

Image source: orfayo

#13

Image source: orfayo

#14

Image source: orfayo

#15

Image source: orfayo

#16

Image source: orfayo

#17

Image source: orfayo

#18

Image source: orfayo

#19

Image source: orfayo

#20

Image source: orfayo

#21

Image source: orfayo

#22

Image source: orfayo

#23

Image source: orfayo

#24

Image source: orfayo

#25

Image source: orfayo

#26

Image source: orfayo

#27

Image source: orfayo

#28

Image source: orfayo

#29

Image source: orfayo

#30

Image source: orfayo

#31

Image source: orfayo

#32

Image source: orfayo

#33

Image source: orfayo

#34

Image source: orfayo

#35

Image source: orfayo

#36

Image source: orfayo

#37

Image source: orfayo

#38

Image source: orfayo

#39

Image source: orfayo

#40

Image source: orfayo

