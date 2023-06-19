5 Reasons Why Daisy Jones and the Six Deserves Season 2

Based on the novel Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the eponymous series tells the story of the fictional band Daisy Jones and the Six. The main cast consists of Sam Claflin, Riley Keough, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone, among others. The show is an homage to the iconic American rock bands of the 70s, such as Fleetwood Mac. The entire narrative is delivered against the background of “California Haze” and also portrays the LGBTQ+ disco scene in New York.
Although the series is limited to the novel’s events, many fans want to see a second season. This list shall provide five reasons why the series should continue. It will also be revealed if there is a possibility for continuation and what the actors and producers have said.
1. The Fans Want the Story to Continue
The show’s creator Scott Neustadter told Town & Country, “There could be more story to tell if that was something people wanted” and that “time will tell if there’s any interest in such a thing.” Now, it is pretty evident that the demand is there since an abundance of viewers voiced their interest in seeing the story continue. Actress Riley Keough and the rest of the cast have also specifically pitched the idea of a second season to Amazon. Even the author, Taylor Jenkins Reid, seems to be on board.
2. There are Still Gaps in the Plot
Although the story ended definitively, answering the fans’ questions, it also created new questions in their stead. The ending, where Billy knocks at Daisy’s door, makes it pretty clear that he wants to give their love a chance. This is 20 years later and after his wife died. Due to their explosive and complicated relationship beforehand, it would be interesting to see how that plays out in real-time. It’ll be especially interesting to see since Billy is actually not committed to someone else.
Moreover, it was revealed that Karen only broke up with Graham because he wanted a family. Meanwhile, she wanted to maintain her rockstar life. 20 years later, in the interviews, she tells viewers that she did it for his own good. Nevertheless, she didn’t stop loving him. Hence, it could be interesting to see what happens when Graham gets this bit of information.
3. A Reunion Could Further Explore the Dynamic Between the Band
Since the interviews in Season 1 take place 20 years later, a considerable amount of time has already passed. Needless to say, people have likely changed. As such, it could be compelling to see what would happen if the band reunites after two decades. What would the relationship between Daisy and Billy be like? Would they write love songs together as opposed to the painful songs depicting yearning and lust they had written in the 70s? Altogether, it would be great to see their dynamics years later. What about Eddie? Would he finally make amends with Billy under the circumstances of Camila having passed away? It would also be exciting to see if the flame reignites for the former lovers Karen and Graham after all these years.
4. The Relationship Between Daisy and Billy Could take New Depth
As previously stated, the relationship between Billy and Daisy only gets a chance to blossom properly after Camila’s death. So, fans may be eager to see how the dynamic between them could change with the lack of a love triangle. Additionally, it might be nice to see them interact with less emotional drama involved.
5. Viewers would be blessed with new music from the fictional band
Many people loved the original songs written and produced for the Amazon Prime series, which are reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours record. A lot of people are even going as far as wanting the fictional band to go on tour. The cast has actually teased that as well.
Currently, Daisy Jones and The Six have around 3 million monthly Spotify listeners, which is not too shabby for a fictional band. Especially since only half of the members knew how to sing and play an instrument before the casting. Another season could give fans what they urgently need: more music.