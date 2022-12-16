Home
Movies
Ice Cube Demands That Warner Bros Give Back The Rights To His Friday Films

Ice Cube Demands That Warner Bros Give Back The Rights To His Friday Films

Credit: Friday

Ice Cube isn’t happy with Warner Bros. All the attention and talks about Warner Bros Discovery has been about the future of DC films mainly and the company’s decision to axe a show from their streaming service; however, Cube has been throwing shade at the studio about the rights to his Friday movies. The rapper/actor starred in and wrote all three Friday films that first came out in 1995; Critics and fans loved the feature, and despite its incredibly crass humor and paper-thin characters, there was a certain charm to the first Friday that was undeniable. Plus, there were genuinely funny moments. However, the following films, Next Friday and Friday After Next, were reviewed by critics. Fans still enjoyed the product overall, but the Friday franchise was never a huge box office draw, as the highest-grossing film was the second installment, which made $59.8 million.

It’s been 20 years since the last Friday movie, and the cast of the original feature has moved on to much bigger projects. However, Cube wants to revisit the franchise for another sequel, with the 53-year-old revealing to Drink Champs in October that the studio rejected two of his scripts for a fourth installment. This didn’t come as a surprise as there have been whispers about a potential fourth film; however, news came out in 2021 about Cube and Warner Bros having creative differences regarding Last Friday, which is the fourth film’s title. Warner Bros shot back and made it clear they had no interest in giving him the rights because his demands had been “extortionate.”

Credit: Friday

After that, Ice Cube has been seeking the rights to the franchise overall; however, the rapper/actor refuses to pay a dime for something he created, “I don’t know. Warner Brothers are weird right now,” Cube told Mike Tyson on his Hotboxin podcast when he asked about a Friday movie. “I don’t know what they’re doing. They don’t know what they’re doing. We’d love to have it back. But, I think it will be close to a time when we get it back. So, we’ll either wait for that time or keep trying to convince them that they need to let us control the movie. It’s my movie, but they have distribution control.”

The Five Best Film Noir Movies of the 80s

It’s easy to see Ice Cube’s point of view on the situation. The Friday franchise is his baby, and like Sylvester Stallone with Rocky, he wants to have control over the very thing he created. Regarding this situation, I don’t know about it other than what’s been reported; however, from the outside looking in, it does seem as if Cube is being a bit unfair here. It sounds as if Cube didn’t like his work being criticized because the studio gave him an obsessive amount of notes. The rapper/actor is intelligent, so he should understand that he signed a contract; thus, engaging in a war demanding Warner Bros to hand over the rights for free is never going to work in his favor. However, Cube doesn’t seem to be backing down from his dispute with the studio based on his comments:

Credit: Friday

“I ain’t putting shit up for it. Fuck no. They need to give it to me, and they’ll make money. I’m not about to pay for my stuff; that’s stupid. They need to do the right thing, get it to us, let us turn it into more money, and make the fans happy…We can do a lot with it.” Since Warner Bros has made it clear that they have no interest in doing so, this fight isn’t ending anytime soon.

The Best Uses of Janet Jackson Songs in Movies or TV
Related Posts
The Nightwing Movie For The DCEU Can Still Happen And Why It Should
Meet The Cast Of “The Mule”
Richard Harris Dumbledore
The Five Best Richard Harris Movies of His Career
Pennywise
20 Things You Never Knew About Pennywise
The Funniest Uses of the “Chariots of Fire” Theme in Movies
80s B-Plot Movie Villains Who Were Actually Very Reasonable People

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
The Official Teaser For That 90s Show Has Arrived
The Trailer for Willem Dafoe’s Inside Has Been Released
The Purge franchise
The Purge Franchise Leading to The Forever Purge and Beyond
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
The Legend of Maula Jatt
The Legend of Maula Jatt: 10 Reasons to Watch Pakistan’s Grandest Offering to Date
Resident Evil Movies Ranked From Worst To Best
The Patient Steve Carell
The Top 10 Best Steve Carell Movies
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
The Legend of Maula Jatt
The Legend of Maula Jatt: 10 Reasons to Watch Pakistan’s Grandest Offering to Date
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Berti
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Ayeshah Rose
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch