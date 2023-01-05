Three Times Constance Wu’s Honesty Made People Uncomfortable

Constance Wu is a woman who acts with all of her heart, and it shows. Her talent as an actress is second to none, and it’s easy to assume her journey has been easy. It has not been easy. In fact, Constance Wu’s life has been difficult on many occasions. This is not to say that her life is bad or that she has it worse than others. She’s a woman who went through terrible things, picked herself up, taught herself to heal, and is focused on moving forward. Everyone – and we do mean everyone – goes through difficult times. They go through hard times, ugly times, and times that bring about such a sense of sadness, and Constance Wu has been through the same. We’ve talked about her story before, and now we want to share with you a few moments when she shocked the world with her revelations.
Constance Wu Thinks Cell Phones are Ruining Everything
…and we don’t think she’s wrong. “I spent a lot of time reading, connecting with friends in a real-life, non-internet way. I think we’d all be braver, better, kinder people if we stopped communication with texts and social media and went back to connecting with spoken phone conversations and in-person visits without the presence of any phones in sight. Nothing is more depressing to me than seeing people at a dinner table with their phones on. Put them away! Connect with the real person in front of you,” she said of social media, phones, and taking time away from things like that.
Constance Wu learned a lot when she took a social media hiatus. She learned to connect with the people in her life, and it did her wonders. She’s not wrong about it, either. The era of constant connection makes it difficult for all of us to let go, live, and enjoy life to its fullest extent. It’s hard to be connected all the time, and we are all living proof of that.
Constance Wu Tried to Kill Herself
Perhaps the most shocking revelation the talented actress ever made was the one in which she admitted to attempting suicide. It’s the moment that led her to take a break from social media because the social media fallout caused her to feel that she should take her own life. It all began when the internet began sending congratulations to her about “Fresh Off the Boat” being picked up for another season, and she said it was not good news. She was already signed on to other contracts, and being renewed after being told it wouldn’t be renewed was not going to work for her. She was honest about it, and the world turned on her.
“I felt awful about what I’d said and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live any more. That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they’d be better off without me. Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER,” she said of the situation. She survived. Wu chose that time to get off the internet, and it was the best thing she did – for three years.
Constance Wu Tells Everyone to Stop Judging…and She Makes a Valid Point
What we know about Constance Wu is this. She goes to work, does a stellar job, and turns a great character into an amazing character. Throughout the course of her entire career, she did things so well, and it was a shocking moment when she came out and said that she was not happy her show was picked up yet again. It was incredibly out of character for her, and everyone was quick to judge.
“You know, the thing I learned is that bad feelings and abuse don’t just go away because you will it to. It’s going to come out somewhere. And so I think people didn’t understand the context of those tweets,” she said of her tweets about not being happy her show was picked up. “I think it’s important that we engage in curiosity and empathy before we go straight to judgment. Because if somebody does something out of character for them, usually it means something’s going on in their life,” and she is not wrong about that.
The point she’s making is that everyone is happy with you until the moment you do something that’s not ‘you,’ and it shows. They don’t like when you’re not yourself, but they don’t take the time to ask why. Why did someone who never says things like that say that? Why is someone who is usually so calm, kind, and generous being like this? What is going on inside that’s causing this? For her, she said it was a conflict of work interest, but it was really that she’d been sexually harassed on multiple occasions by a senior member of the production team, and she didn’t want to go back.