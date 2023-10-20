6 Actors Who Have Portrayed President Barack Obama In A Movie

With President Barack Obama‘s popularity in Hollywood, it’s no surprise several actors have portrayed him over the years. The first portrayal of Barack Obama happened about a year after he was sworn in as president. However, he isn’t the first or last United States president to be portrayed in film. Hollywood has portrayed its presidents as far back as 1909.
Canadian actor Joseph Kilgour (known for his work in the silent film era) first played George Washington in J. Stuart Blackton‘s short drama Washington Under the American Flag (1909). Since then, several other presidents have been portrayed, with Abraham Lincoln being the most-portrayed United States president. Bringing it back to a more recent time, these are the 6 actors who have portrayed President Barack Obama in a film.
Christopher B. Duncan in My Name Is Khan (2010)
The 2010 Indian film My Name Is Khan became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The movie received positive reviews and was praised by audiences worldwide. With a worldwide release on February 12, 2010, My Name Is Khan became one of the best cinematic portrayals of Islamophobia and autism. Most of the movie is set post-9/11 attacks in the United States.
Rizwan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), an Indian-Muslim autistic man with Asperger’s syndrome, took his wife’s sarcastic remark to meet the United President and inform him that he’s not a terrorist seriously. Khan embarks on a cross-country trip to meet with the President. However, he’s unable to meet President George W. Bush after being mistaken for a terrorist. Khan finally meets President Barack Obama, with actor Christopher B. Duncan portraying the president.
Orlando Eric Street in The Butler (2013)
The Butler (2013) was one of the most talked about films of the year. Its star-studded cast helped loosely portray the life of Eugene Allen, who served as a White House butler for 34 years. The Butler was a box office hit, earning $177.3 million on a $30 million budget. The film’s director, Lee Daniels, and the production company had reached out to President Barack Obama to make a cameo in the film. Obama respectfully declined, not wanting to make the film political. Actor Orlando Eric Street was hired for the cameo appearance. However, Eric Street was uncredited for the role.
Parker Sawyers in Southside With You (2016)
Released on August 26, 2016, Southside With You (2016) is a biographical romantic drama about a young Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson. Although not yet a president, the success and positive critical response to the movie make it a notable addition to the list. Parker Sawyers was cast as the young Barack Obama, while the more popular actress Tika Sumpter played Michelle.
Devon Terrell in Barry (2016)
Vikram Gandhi‘s drama Barry (2016) portrays Barack Obama’s life at Columbia University. Set in 1981, the film revolves around the 20-year-old Barack Obama as he struggles to find his place in New York and society. Actor Devon Terrell is cast as Barack Obama. The movie also stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Ashley Judd. Barry was released on Netflix on December 16, 2016.
Reggie Brown in War Machine (2017)
The Brad Pitt-led cast of David Michôd‘s satirical war comedy had Reggie Brown portray President Barack Obama for the first time. Although based on Michael Hastings‘ 2012 non-fiction book, the film is a heavily fictionalized version of it. It’s considered one of Brad Pitt’s underrated and best performances. The movie follows America’s war in Afghanistan and how they planned to win it. Reggie Brown also portrayed President Barack Obama in Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016). At the movie’s closing credits, he arrives at Calvin’s (Ice Cube) and Angie’s (Regina Hall) barbershop to cut his hair. A nervous Eddie (Cedric the Entertainer) shaves off a part of the president’s hair.
Iman Crosson in Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive (2016)
Interestingly, the last portrayal of President Barack Obama in a film is in another Indian movie. Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive (2016) is an Indian satire comedy. Its plot is set immediately after the assassination of Osama Bin Laden. With the public and naysayers demanding proof of his death, a plan is put in motion to use an Osama look-alike to recreate the secret mission and assassination and release it as proof of Osama’s death. Actor, impressionist, and YouTube sensation Iman Crosson was cast to portray President Barack Obama. Crosson has a reputation for making comedic impersonations of President Barack Obama.