Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Abbott Elementary

The new ABC sitcom that’s giving old comedies a run for its money is Abbott Elementary, which follows a group of teachers in one of the worst public schools in the country. The sitcom features veterans Tyler James Williams and Lisa Ann Walter, along with a slew of newcomers mixed in the cast. Not surprisingly, the talented actors have a solid filmography, and this list will examine the five best movies involving the cast of Abbott Elementary. Each of the movies has ten or more favorable reviews. The only features exempt from this list are animated. Let’s get started with the first movie.
Dear White People
This controversial, yet insightful feature is a culture war between blacks and whites at a predominantly white school and is intensified when a humor magazine stages an offensive Halloween party. Dear White People doesn’t exactly have a cohesive narrative; however, the sharp writing and clever dialogue make up for the scattershot plot. Another thing that makes this 2014 feature stand out is the impressive cast of characters, namely Tessa Thompson’s Sam White and Tyler James Williams’ Lionel Higgins. Thompson brings a fierce edge that solidifies her talent as an actress while Williams gives the actor the opportunity to showcase a different side that we don’t often see too much from his previous roles. Thankfully, Dear White People doesn’t play the propaganda game by focusing on one side, bringing up interesting themes and topics, and criticizing every side of the spectrum in a humorous manner.
Sound of Metal
In this strong character piece, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben, unfortunately, suffers a hearing loss due to various one-night gigs. The heroin addict’s life spins out of control, with the notion that his music career and life is over. However, Ruben checks himself into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes of preventing a relapse, but the punk-metal drummer eventually regains the drive to reclaim his life and go back to doing what he loves. A career defining moment for Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal is an excellent character study that handles the subject of its disability with sensitivity and care but remains an entertaining and powerful feature. Sound of Metal never tries to manipulate your emotions and the uplifting message behind the tragic subject helps boosts the feature’s appeal.
The Surrogate
This seedy, but engrossing drama is about a young Black woman who becomes the surrogate mother for a gay, interracial couple. The Surrogate is a fascinating feature that examines the morals of the core cast and expertly explores the pros and cons of each side. The situations feel grounded and honest, with Jeremy Hersh doing an excellent job of spotlighting each character by giving them a nice layer of dimension. The standout in the midst of an already impressive cast is newcomer Jasmine Batchelor, whose decision to make such a life-changing experience is played with nuance and gravatas by the talented actress.
The Parent Trap
In this sweet and funny reboot of the 1961 film, The Parent Trap sees twins Annie and Hallie meet for the first time at a special camp. The girls divorced parents, Nick and Elizabeth are living on the opposite sides of the world, with each child. The twins pull off an identity swap, giving both the chance to spend time with the parent they’ve missed. Should this seemingly brilliant scheme work, then it could actually bring the family closer together. Lindsay Lohan’s performance is simply charming in this role and the fact that the young actress is able to pull off dual characters effortlessly speaks volumes about her talent. The story is simple, yet fun, and The Parent Trap features a nice balance of humor, heart, and romance that never feels forced. A rare remake that’s actually as good or even better than the original.
To Sleep With Anger
Vagabond Harry changes the lives of Gideon and his wife Suzie, by invading their overcrowded house. The hard-drinking visitor often get under the skin of the married couple; however, when Gideon falls gravely ill, Harry decides to step in and take his friend’s place in the household. Unfortunately, this isn’t due to noble intentions, which end up having negative consequences. A strong film that explores human nature and the troubles that come within the everyday world. It examines anger without being emotionally manipulative, while still crafting a gripping narrative that gives Danny Glover another chance at showcasing just how great of an actor the veteran truly is. An underrated character piece that shouldn’t be ignored by film lovers.