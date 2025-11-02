Every Spike Lee and Denzel Washington Movie Ranked by Critics

A Spike Lee and Denzel Washington movie collaboration always carries the weight of expectation. That’s because both men are masters of their craft, and together, they rarely disappoint. From crime to inspiring biographical dramas, their collaborations are celebrated for their entertainment value and the bold conversations they spark around race, history, and social justice.
Denzel Washington’s commanding presence perfectly complements Lee’s sharp directorial vision. Ranking their films by critical success helps highlight which projects left the strongest mark on critics. While all their collaborations carry a signature brilliance, some stand out above the others as truly exceptional in storytelling, performances, and direction. Here are every Spike Lee and Denzel Washington movie collaboration, ranked by the critical acclaim they received.
5. Mo’ Better Blues (1990)
IMDb: 6.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 71%
Released in August 1990, the music comedy-drama Mo’ Better Blues was the first Spike Lee and Denzel Washington movie collaboration. It marked the beginning of the collaboration that would span decades. Washington stars as Bleek Gilliam, a talented jazz trumpeter whose passion for his music is matched only by his struggles to balance personal relationships. The film explores themes of loyalty, ambition, and the sacrifices artists make in pursuit of greatness.
While it didn’t reach the same critical acclaim as some of their later collaborations, Mo’ Better Blues laid the foundation for what audiences could expect from their future projects. Over the years, the movie has gained more appreciation as an early look at the synergy between actor and director. Beyond the controversy the film attracted, it achieved modest success at the Box Office, grossing approximately $16 million in the USA, against its $10 million production budget.
4. He Got Game (1998)
IMDb: 6.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 80%
The 1998 sports drama He Got Game stands out as one of the most layered collaborations between Spike Lee and Denzel Washington. The film explores the intersection of family struggles, sports, and the pressures of fame. In He Got Game, Denzel Washington plays Jake Shuttlesworth, a convicted father temporarily released from prison with the task of convincing his basketball prodigy son to sign with the State governor’s alma mater team. He Got Game received mixed but largely positive reviews.
Special praise was directed towards Washington’s commanding performance and Spike Lee’s ability to weave sports culture into a larger social narrative. However, while the film received nominations at the NAACP Image Awards and Acapulco Black Film Festival, Lee was nominated for Worst Sense of Direction at the Stinkers Bad Movie Awards. Over the years, He Got Game has earned a stronger reputation as one of the more ambitious entries in Lee and Washington’s partnership. Besides its critical struggles, it flopped commercially, failing to surpass its $25 million production budget.
3. Highest 2 Lowest (2025)
IMDb: 5.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 85%
The 2025 crime thriller saw the return of Spike Lee and Denzel Washington’s movie collaborations. The last time they worked together was in the mid-2000s. The movie, an English-language remake of the Akira Kurosawa-directed High and Low (1963), cast Denzel Washington in the lead role as David King. The film’s plot follows intersecting lives caught between opportunity and downfall, a theme that has long defined Lee’s storytelling approach. As with any Spike Lee and Denzel Washington movie, audiences expected a movie that would both entertain and challenge their perspectives.
Although critical reviews were generally positive, critics offered divided opinions. Highest 2 Lowest may not be the most successful collaborations in terms of critical acclaim, but they remain a notable addition to their shared filmography. The movie also starred notable names, including Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and ASAP Rocky.
2. Inside Man (2006)
IMDb: 7.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 86%
When it comes to Box Office success, Inside Man is one of the most commercially successful collaborations between Spike Lee and Denzel Washington. Unlike some of their earlier collaborations rooted in historical or cultural themes, Inside Man presented a tightly crafted heist thriller that appealed to a wider audience.
Denzel Washington stars as Detective Keith Frazier. His character is a cop tasked with negotiating a high-stakes bank robbery led by Clive Owen’s character. The film also features powerhouse performances from Jodie Foster and Christopher Plummer. With $184.4 million in Box Office earnings against its $45–60 million budget, Inside Man was not only a Box Office hit but was also lauded for its sharp dialogue and fresh approach to the heist format.
1. Malcolm X (1992)
IMDb: 7.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 89%
To date, Malcolm X stands as the crown jewel of Spike Lee and Denzel Washington movie collaborations. It was a film that critics and audiences alike regard as one of the greatest biographical dramas ever made. Denzel Washington’s transformation into the iconic civil rights leader, Malcolm X, earned him widespread acclaim. Although he went on to star in many other hits, many still consider Washington’s portrayal as the defining performance of his career.
Spike Lee brought Malcolm’s story to the screen with bold direction, refusing to shy away from the complexities of the activist’s life and legacy. The result was a film that became both a historical document and a cinematic triumph. The film also received praise for its cultural impact, sparking renewed conversations about Malcolm X’s role in American history. More than three decades later, Malcolm X remains the best Spike Lee and Denzel Washington movie collaboration.
