From crime dramas to romantic comedies, Ilfenesh Hadera roles cover a surprisingly wide range of genres. Yet, chances are, while she’s easily recognized, most film and television audiences do not know her name. Interestingly, many of Ilfenesh Hadera’s roles have paired her with several Hollywood heavyweights.
Born to an Ethiopian refugee father, Ilfenesh Hadera was born and raised in Harlem, New York. Since making her acting debut in 2010, Hadera has become a frequent collaborator of Spike Lee. Although her growing credit in film and television has yet to earn her recognition from a major award institution, Hadera has spent the last decade growing her acting profile. Here are Ilfenesh Hadera’s most recognizable roles in film and television.
Chicago Fire (2015)
In one of her earliest television roles, Ilfenesh Hadera joined the cast of NBC’s procedural drama series Chicago Fire in a recurring role. She guest-starred as Serena Holmes in a small but pivotal storyline. Fans and audiences of the show would remember her character from season 4. Her character is introduced as Wallace (Eamonn Walker), and Donna Boden’s (Melissa Ponzio) neighbor. Looking to discredit Wallace for the upcoming fire investigation trial, Roger Maddox (Mark Hengst) hired Hadera’s character to accuse Wallace Boden of assault. Although she hid at Lake Carlyle resort, Holmes’s redemptive arc came when she confessed to framing Boden.
Billions (2016–2017)
Showtime’s drama Billions was a hit from its first season. As such, it gave Ilfenesh Hadera the needed career exposure. Hadera portrayed Deb Kawi in a recurring role in seasons 1 and 2. Her character was the secretary to the hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Deb wasn’t just a background assistant, but acted as a trusted gatekeeper for Axe. Appearing in 20 episodes of the show, Deb Kawi remains one of Ilfenesh Hadera’s most memorable roles. It was the first project where a significant number of television audiences first saw the actress.
Baywatch (2017)
Besides her film debut, 1/20, Ilfenesh Hadera had only worked with Spike Lee on the big screen. Hadera was first put in the spotlight after Dwayne Johnson officially announced her casting on his Instagram. Hadera was cast as Stephanie Holden, Johnson’s character’s girlfriend. With the movie adapted from the famous TV series of the same name, Hadera became the second actress to play the character after Alexandra Paul. Stephanie Holden is one of the elite lifeguards on Mitch Buchannon’s (Dwayne Johnson) team. The Seth Gordon-directed Baywatch was a commercial success, though panned by critics.
She’s Gotta Have It (2017–2019)
By the end of 2028, precisely in November, Ilfenesh Hadera joined the cast of Spike Lee’s comedy drama series She’s Gotta Have It. She was cast in yet another recurring role as Opal Gilstrap. Hadera portrayed the character as a confident, sophisticated, and self-assured businesswoman who’s also a single mother. Opal Gilstrap is one of Nola Darling’s (DeWanda Wise) closest friends and one-time lover. Unlike some of the other characters in Nola’s cycle, Opal offers stability and emotional maturity. Although the show was canceled after two seasons, it remains one of Ilfenesh Hadera’s most memorable roles, especially because it was based on Lee’s critically acclaimed 1996 film of the same name.
Deception (2018)
Almost a decade after her acting debut, Ilfenesh Hadera landed her first main role on television with ABC’s crime procedural drama Deception. Co-starring alongside Jack Cutmore-Scott, Hadera played Special Agent Kay Daniels. Her character is a hardworking FBI agent who teams up with magician-turned-FBI consultant, Cameron Black (Cutmore-Scott). The show had mixed critical reviews but was a huge success in Europe. However, the show was canceled after one season. Audiences who caught it during its original airing would agree it is one of Hadera’s memorable roles.
Godfather of Harlem (2019–present)
Deception may not have worked out for Ilfenesh Hadera as she had planned, but she landed a more promising role the following year. In Godfather of Harlem, Hadera plays Mayme Thatcher Johnson, the wife of Harlem-based mob boss Ellsworth Raymond “Bumpy” Johnson (portrayed by Forest Whitaker). The character is a central figure in the show, as she’s portrayed as the backbone of the Johnson household.
She maintains the family and raises their child during Bumpy’s decade-long absence from Harlem. Hadera’s Mayme Thatcher Johnson character evolves significantly throughout the series. In the early seasons, Mayme is focused on survival and family stability. By season 4, her arc shifts towards legacy-building. With four aired seasons, Godfather of Harlem is Hadera’s longest-running role on television.
Highest 2 Lowest (2025)
Ilfenesh Hadera’s most recent project is yet another collaboration with Spike Lee. Hadera plays Pam King, the wife of Denzel Washington’s David King character. With a star-studded cast, Highest 2 Lowest could well be Hadera’s biggest project on the big screen. The movie is also critically acclaimed and has become Ilfenesh Hadera’s most memorable role on the big screen.
