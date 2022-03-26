For the last couple of years, “Gothan Knights” has brought to mind the upcoming, and delayed, WB Games video game of the same name but recently The CW had announced a new TV show would be coming to the channel under the same fitting name, which will almost always be where to find most future DC-related shows, outside of HBO Max. Below, we’ve gone into detail on what we know so far about the next comic run turned television show, the original comic, and the video game, as well as a recent addition to the upcoming “Gotham Knights” show headed to The CW.
Gotham Knights Comic
The original Gotham Knights comic book ran from 2000 to 2006 and was officially called, “Batman: Gotham Knights” and the storyline of the comic run featured the death of Bruce Wayne and the events that followed, but mostly the post-Batman protecting of Gotham City through the extended Bat-family members such as Catwoman, Robin, Nightwing, and others until the comic shifted focus toward Batman’s enemies. Both the upcoming video game and “Gotham Knights” headed to The CW will be heavily based on the original comic, they will each depict the comic series in their own way that will be unique to itself. Overall, while the comic book run of six years eventually started to showcase the villains of Batman, in order to stay as captivating as possible, “Gotham Knights” headed to The CW, which won’t be considered an Arrowverse show, will likely if smart, portay both heroes and villains somewhat simultaneously.
Gotham Knights Video Game
The upcoming “Gotham Knights” video game from WB Games Montreal, a subsidiary of the larger Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment video game company, that also worked on DLC for previous games in the Arkham series of games, as well as the last installment, “Arkham Origins”.”Gotham Knights” was first announced and showcased during DC’s new digital convention that featured their upcoming video games, movies, and other media, as well as had several scheduled and surprise guests. The convention has continued since and was likely done due to the pandemic but also appears that it won’t be going anywhere. The upcoming video game, which has been delayed from 2021 to October 2022, will feature a set of characters from the Bat-family for the player to take control of, and while most aspects of the game appear to reflect the previous Arkham games in most ways but clearly updated with some new additions such as leveling up characters. The developers have stated, however, that this will be a new story separate from anything told or portrayed within the Arkham games. Overall, out of all the “Gotham Knights” news floating around between the game and the tv show, the hype behind the video game may be greater as fans of the Arkham series have been eagerly awaiting any positive news from the game developer.
Gotham Knights Headed to The CW
“Gotham Knights” headed to The CW was surprising news when it was first announced that the pilot for the show was green-lit, and while the show would certainly hold an extremely dark tone, it won’t be nearly as dark as it could be, or as some more modern DC Comics comic runs have proven to be, should it be a show coming to HBO Max. However, perhaps the main reason that it won’t be, or wasn’t attempted to, headed to HBO Max could be due to the extreme likeliness that Nightwing will make an appearance on “Gotham Knights” on The CW that won’t be connected to the Nightwing that’s present on HBO Max’s “Titans” due to The CW shows taking place in their own universe separate from other DC media, as told in previous Arrowverse events. In order to truly keep the two versions of Nightwing, and other possible characters, separate from existing versions, it’s best to leave them on separate networks and streaming services. While Warner Media is the parent company of The CW, DC Comics, and HBO Max, they’ve always done an incredible job at keeping their shows separate from the DCEU and being entirely unique and thoroughly interesting. Most recently, The CW announced that beyond “Gotham Knights” headed to The CW, they had officially found their Two-Face actor in “Supernatural”‘s own angel Misha Collins, at least for the pilot but I don’t expect that to change with The CW’s history with the actor and the incredible fanbase behind “Supernatural”. Overall, although “Gotham Knights” will be headed to The CW, and not HBO Max, that doesn’t mean that it won’t be dark, as the original comic was certainly dark but as long as the show can avoid the same fate as “Gotham”, which it likely will by learning from the mistakes of the failed young Gotham setting.