35 Infuriating Times People Had An Awful Restaurant Experience And Just Had To Share

It boggles our minds how low some restaurant workers’ standards are, and just how little pride some individuals have in their jobs. No, the customer may not always be right, but they do deserve to be treated with respect and politeness. They deserve to have a nice meal! Alas, that’s not always the case, as some folks end up finding bugs, cigarette butts, and mold in their food.
Bored Panda has collected photos featuring some of the most atrocious restaurant experiences from all around the net. We hope you’re not snacking on anything at the moment because the odds are that these pics are going to ruin your appetite. Scroll down to see what to never ever do if you own a business that serves food.
#1 My Chef Found This At Another Local Restaurant. I Never Saw A Mop Sink Used For Defrosting Before
Image source: theblackgate19
#2 Towards The End Of My Meal At A Fancy Restaurant, I Bit Into Something Chewy Which Was A Cigarette Filter
Image source: kungfuninjajedi
#3 When The Restaurant Says They Have “Vegan Options”
Image source: thissubredditlooksco
#4 McDonald’s Secret Menu Item – The McNope
Image source: saviyou
#5 Local Restaurant Where I’m From. Who Needs Food Safety, Right?
Image source: Connman1151
#6 This Restaurant Bathroom In Florida
Image source: Patient_Antelope_298
#7 I Was Told Mold Is Just Penicillin
I went to the freezer and pulled this out. The owner told us to pick out the good parts. It won’t hurt because mold is just penicillin. We threw the whole thing away. I’m looking for another job.
Image source: pretty_girl_can_bake
#8 I Was Servicing The Exhaust Hoods At A Popular Chain Restaurant. This Was Under The Fryer
Image source: TheSmartestMan
#9 BBQ Chicken “Wings” Served At A Local Restaurant
Image source: Pawgilicious
#10 This Restaurant Didn’t Understand Why I Sent My Burger Back. They Said It Was Cooked Perfectly
Image source: smidgyballs
#11 I Ordered A Take-Out From A Local Restaurant For Lunch Today, And This Is How My Burger Came
Image source: bianxa21
#12 Snapped This Picture At A Vegas Restaurant. They Were Serious
Image source: yuiojmncbf
#13 I Ordered Boneless Wings For The Big Game. Only Three Were Not Completely Raw. It Was $76, And DoorDash Refuses To Give Us A Refund
Image source: CeeceeLarouex
#14 I Ordered A Pizza From A Local Restaurant And Found A Latex Glove In It. Bolton, UK
Image source: VeNzorrR
#15 I Found This Hanging Behind A Chinese Restaurant In My Neighborhood
Image source: burntheministry
#16 We Asked Our Waitress For A Glass Of Ice And Some Guacamole. This Is What We Got
Image source: carlee.boynton
#17 I Work At A Restaurant And Our Water Is Dirty. This Is What Coming Out Of The Kitchen Faucet
Image source: Mr_Lunt_
#18 Guy At My Local Taco Bell Found Fly Eggs In His Meal
Image source: perfekt_disguize
#19 I Found Roach In My McDonald’s Coffee In Kailua, Hawaii
Image source: jeanieus
#20 McDonald’s Happy Meals Now Comes With Jewelry
Image source: yellowcementtruck
#21 A Subway Worker Was Fired After He Recorded Himself Trashing The Restaurant, Walking On Top Of The Food With His Shoes On, And Placing Meat On The Toilet Seat
Image source: HipHop_Local_Legends
#22 I Present To You, The New McDonald’s Sydney Creation, The McPenicillin
Image source: darkmaninperth
#23 I Ordered A Popeyes Chicken Sandwich The Other Night And Cracked My Tooth On A Metal Screw Embedded In The Chicken
Image source: melonsoycoy
#24 I Work At A Chain Restaurant. This Somehow Made It Past The Prep People And Almost On To A Customers Plate
Image source: jpat161
#25 Restaurant Bathroom In Hong Kong
Image source: saminator2640
#26 I Was Eating Breakfast At A Restaurant When I Noticed This. It Says “Not Clean”
Image source: squidbilly89
#27 I’ve Picked Up A Pizza Order, And Is That A Baby On The Counter?
Image source: Funkiebunch
#28 I Used To Live Behind A Chinese Restaurant That Was Named As One Of The Ten Best In LA. I Came Out My Door One Day And Saw This
Image source: Smock511
#29 The Restaurant I Went To Added A 3% Fee Just Because, But If You Ask, They Can Take It Off
Image source: GunBladeAkali
#30 I Work In Refrigeration And Found This While Working
Image source: Gaddafo
#31 I Found A Tape Roll Sealed Inside A Bag Of Fries At McDonald’s
Image source: chewbaccadrone
#32 I Saw A Mouse In A Restaurant And Looks Like I Wasn’t The First Customer To See It
Image source: Jkl1999
#33 My Friend Received Ants In Her Icing From The Burger King
Image source: CandyGrenades
#34 Multiple Restaurants Refused To Properly Dispose Of Their Grease And All Blamed Each Other
Image source: StagnantSweater21
#35 My Sister Got This Bagel From Tim Hortons Restaurant
Image source: Beautifulliar93
Follow Us