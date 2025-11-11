Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

by

When the Fukushima nuclear disaster struck Japan, residents within 18 miles of the plant were urged to evacuate. Five years have passed since then and the established exclusion zone is still closed to outsiders.

However, human desire to explore the unknown sometimes wins over set rules and regulations. Keow Wee Loong, a 27 -year-old Malaysian photographer, chose to ignore long government procedures and illegally snuck into Fukushima’s exclusion zone, bypassing police patrols and barricades. “It feels like a real-life version of Fallout” – Keow Wee told Bored Panda. Equipped with only a gas mask, the daredevil didn’t fear to expose his bare skin to heightened levels of radiation in order to snap some never-before-seen photos of towns, untouched since 2011.

More info: Facebook

Fukushima, unlike Chernobyl, has not been looted yet

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

Abandoned supermarkets got raided by animals that were left behind

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

Pornographic magazines, issued March, 2011

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

The book store

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

Mouthwash from 2011. Still sealed

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

Video rental shop has a 2011 movie poster outside, half of the inside is filled with hentai videos

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

People left so quickly, they forgot their laundry. A lot of yen coins scattered all around

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

Time stopped in towns Okuma, Namie, Futaba, Tamioka

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

Another huge supermarket in Namie with many items still in place

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

More magazines from the same date

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

A box of unopened PS2 in an abandoned home

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

An abandoned pub in Namie

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

A lot of limited edition collections can be found in the CD shop

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

Abandoned train station of Namie

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

One of the barricades in Okuma town

Guy Sneaks Into The Fukushima Exclusion Zone, Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Town Untouched Since 2011

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Alias
Are We Going to See a J.J. Abrams Led Alias Reboot?
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2019
Jussie Smollett Makes his Return with a Stay at Home PSA
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2020
The Top 20 SNL Cast Members of All-Time
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2018
Most People Can’t Finish This Cognitive Ability Test: Prove You Can
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
The Art of Gossip on Reality TV: How Much is Too Much?
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2011
The Five Strongest Naruto Characters of All-Time
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.