I Create My Dream-Like World With Photography And Photoshop (68 Pics)

by

I am Samir Belhamra and since I was a child I have been fascinated by art and creativity. I was born into a modest family, in a small neighborhood with building as the only landscape.

I started drawing, making graffiti and inventions when I was a kid, then the internet, photography and tools such as Photoshop opened an endless horizon to travel through graphic universes. They allowed me to develop my ideas and launch my computer graphics business, in other words: my main tool.

Today my style is atypical, situated between reality and imagination, and with this, I hope that my artworks will make people dream, travel and change perceptions.

More info: Instagram | grafixart.photo | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
