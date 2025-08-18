I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

by

I have always been fascinated by photography but I never have the money to buy a camera that wasn’t a point and shoot camera. I decided that I was going to save money up and get a job so I could get a better camera. That turned out to be harder than I thought it would be. I worked five jobs for 3 years. At one point, I was working three of them at the same time! I was also doing tiny jobs around my neighbourhood like shoveling driveways and mowing lawns. After three years of earning next to nothing, I was finally able to afford a nice Nikon camera. It took me two months to actually figure out how to work it since I previously only worked/used a tiny point and shoot camera. I decided to share my photos that I’ve taken (that didn’t turn out blurry or just hard to figure out what was going on) and ask you guys for some feedback on how I can improve.

1.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

2.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

3.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

4.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

5.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

6.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

7.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

8.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

9.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

10.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

11.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

12.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

13.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

14.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

15.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

16.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

17.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

18.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

19.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

20.

I Saved Up Money From Minimum Wage Jobs To Buy A Camera And Here Are My First Photos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Where is the Bonanza Cast Today?
3 min read
May, 18, 2018
The Five Best Super Bowl Commercials of the 90s
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2019
The Top Five J Peterman Moments in the History of Seinfeld
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2017
Lucifer
Lucifer: Charlotte Becomes Ticking Time Bomb. The Devil Gets His Wings.
3 min read
May, 30, 2017
Scorpion Season 2 Episode 14 Review: “Sun of a Gun”
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2016
Five New TV Shows We’re Looking Forward to in April
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.