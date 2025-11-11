Photographer Says Goodbye To Her 16-Year-Old Dog With Heartwarming Photoshoot

When photographer Maria Sharp realized that her 16-year-old dog and companion Chubby may soon pass on, she decided to celebrate their life together with a heartwarming and touching photo shoot by Suzanne Price.
23-year-old Sharp began by unearthing old photos of them together when she was just 7 years old. When she became interested in photography, Chubby often wound up serving as a model. When Sharp recently realized that Chubby may not have much time left, she asked Suzanne Price to give them one last photo shoot together – on the other side of the camera.
Although Chubby passed away soon after the photoshoot, we’re happy to see that some of her last moments were spent cuddling together with her loving owner.
More info: suzuranphotography.com | mariacsharp.com | Facebook (Suzanne) | Facebook (Maria) (h/t: petapixel)
Chubby passed away soon after her photoshoot. She was 16 years old.
“This was the first day we got her, I was so excited to have something of my own I could take care of and love.”
“This is one of my favorite pictures. I still pick her up like a baby till this day… even though she’s never been fond of my smothering.”
“It’s so weird she’s laying on my legs. I think I was more of her best friend than I realized.”
“And then she started sleeping all the time and taking over the bathroom.”
“She got a whole lot of lovin’ from people who didn’t even know her!”
“When I didn’t have anyone to hang out with I hung out with, Chubby and I took selfies that weren’t called selfies yet.”
“[This photo] won the “Pet Selfie” Contest at my vet’s office. It was fun to see her cuteness officially recognized.”
“And then Chubby showed me off to college…”
“We started to see Chubby’s health decline over the last couple years. First came the cataracts.”
“She began to lose her hearing and eventually lost the rest.”
“She started losing traction in her paws so we had to put a rug by her water and food bowls. Then she had trouble sleeping.”
“A week ago, she started vomiting and stopped eating all together. She got some medicine to help with the nausea but that didn’t seem to work.”
“I decided to do a portrait session with Chubby about a week ago. This was when I knew her time was soon but not right around the corner.”
“Her blood work results came back fine so we decided to go with an x-ray. That’s when we found the gallstones.”
“Surgery was the only sure fire way to fix it and we knew she was too weak for surgery.”
“We made the decision to let her go on Monday. I’m writing this while she’s still alive because I know if I were to wait until after she was gone my brain would be mush and I wouldn’t be able to type through my tears.”
R.I.P. Chubby
