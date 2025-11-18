45 Things That Are Legal Now That (Probably) Won’t Be In The Future

#1
Child beauty pagents, I hope.
Image source: Normal-Mongoose-6571, Roman Biernacki/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
Hopefully there will be legal restrictions on influencers using their children to make money. As far as I know, there’s nothing in place now that protects these kids like there would be if they were on a tv set.
Image source: iliketurtles861, Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)
#3
Marrying minors.
Image source: Willcutus_of_Borg, Renthel Cueto/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
Hopefully, declawing cats for non-medical reasons. It’s highly discouraged nearly everywhere and states are starting to ban it.
Image source: Pikanyaa, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
Prolonging suffering in patients kept artificially alive, with no hope of a meaningful recovery, by guilty family members.
Oh and for profit healthcare.
Image source: swagger_dragon, Anna Shvets/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Charging subscriptions for things we bought.
Image source: LordOdin99, cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
Companies holding onto your information FOREVER. There needs to be a “right to forget” rule for ISPs, google, websites etc.
Image source: Strange_farm77, Vlada Karpovich/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
Puppy mills/domestic pet breeding in the US without proper licenses and regulations.
Image source: Cute-Refrigerator119, Chris F/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
Presidential immunity.
Image source: Butterdish4, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
Corporations buying up family homes as income streams.
Image source: Psigun, RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
Unpaid internships.
Image source: of_utmost_importance, fauxels/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Those really bright headlights in cars.
Image source: snack__pack, Fakhri Baghirov/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Not having safe staffing ratios in all medical facilities. A nurse to patient ratio in ltc of 1:40 is not safe.
Image source: Deathbecomesher13, edric Fauntleroy/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
Ads for sports gambling .
Image source: d-scan, Ads of Brands/Youtube
#15
Posting your child’s entire life on a social media app.
Image source: Anxious_Leading_4910, Teddy Yang/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
Children’s “reform” camps, treatment centers, wilderness programs, etc.
Hundreds, if not *thousands* of “troubled” children have been sent to these camps only to be abused in various ways by the adults that are responsible for them. I’m surprised they’re not outlawed even now, but I guess I shouldn’t be given that it’s an entire industry based on exploiting children that need help.
Image source: jimothyjonathans, RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
Single use plastic (I hope).
Image source: emwcee, Karolina Kaboompics/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
Making deepfake AI p**n of other people without their consent.
I know some places have passed laws already, but I think it will be illegal almost everywhere after 25 years.
Image source: FantasyScribe, cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
With any luck, members of Congress buying stocks.
Image source: NewAndImprovedJess, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Conversion therapy, it’s outlawed in a lot of places, but there’s still a lot that need to catch up.
Image source: SoontobeSam, SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
Leaving trash in orbit.
Image source: reasonablenylon, SpaceX/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
Tanning Beds. I cannot fathom why they are legal now.
Image source: MissMaybelline, Ryan McFarland/Flickr (not the actual photo)
#23
I honestly can’t believe I can buy an ebike that can go 60 mph and drive it on the road, sidewalk or on bike paths and cops cant do anything about it because it’s technically a bicycle.
Image source: lucasb780, G-FORCE Bike/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
Prescription d***s advertising, hopefully…
Image source: heavyMTL, Jose Francisco Fernandez Saura/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
Sirens in radio ads.
Image source: squat4thotz, Nothing Ahead/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
“Unskippable ads. Fingers crossed.”.
Image source: mayboo_loves, Helena Lopes/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
Lawn treatment that poisons the ground so much so they require signs warning people and dogs. .
Image source: Electrical_Room5091, Péter Borkó/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
HOAs, hopefully.
Image source: Robin-16-Stars
#29
Not having your kids vaccinated. ^(Hopefully).
Image source: HoneyedFudge
#30
Ancestry companies selling your DNA data.
Everyone who has ever sent some spit to ancestry dot com or 23 n Me or any other one of those ancestry tracking companies has had all the data in their DNA sold to big businesses and law enforcement.
It’s how they caught the golden state killer. His nephew was tracking his genealogy and was a match to a crime scene. I’m ok with catching killers but where will we draw the line in the future? Imagine getting busted for littering because your cousin’s DNA matched some gum you spat out.
And insurance companies are buying DNA data in bulk. If they know a certain gene makes you more likely to have a disease, and a large group of people with that gene live in a certain area, they can set insurance coverage and premiums based on that info to screw you.
There is zero regulation on what these genealogy sites do with your DNA. This is only the beginning.
Image source: Glum_Fruit_6369, Victor Svensson/Flickr (not the actual photo)
#31
Recruitment ghosting. I mean if Australia can make a law saying you don’t have to answer work emails after work, anything is possible.
Image source: SmudgeHK, Edmond Dantès/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#32
Taking photos and videos of people without their permission and using them however you want.
These laws were made for a world where everyone didn’t have a high quality camera in their pocket and access to a global audience at the click of a button.
Image source: ToxicEnabler, Nandu Vasudevan/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#33
A lot of AI generated content.
Image source: BigReputation73, Resume Genius/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#34
If I’m hopeful, all of the horrendous s**t they put in our food.
Image source: bonusminutes
#35
Social media for children, hopefully. Its extreme negative impacts on mental health are undeniable.
Image source: thishellboy
#36
Minors buying energy drinks.
Image source: LakeMcKesson
#37
I hope payday loans and rent to own things are illegal soon. It’s all predatory and targeted at poor, uneducated populations. People who run these businesses are the scum of the earth imo.
Image source: medium0rare
#38
The massive amounts of personal data collection companies do so that they can resell it. Some companies have endless “job openings” not because they have a job to fill, but because by applying you give them the right to resell your personal information and data. You’re literally handing them money rather than applying for a job.
Then the companies they sell to have next to zero security and do who knows what with it.
Stuff like that is out of control, but hopefully will get locked down in the next decade.
Image source: vikingzx
#39
Cigarettes. NZ has already got a rolling age ban.
Image source: send-me-panties-pics, Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#40
Free water. Looking at you Nestle.
Image source: funlegion, Daniel Orth/Flickr (not the actual photo)
#41
Corporate lobbying might be heavily regulated or banned as people push for fairer representation.
Image source: AuroraCelestialRose
#42
Buying a drone without a license.
Image source: Rio__Grande, The Lazy Artist Gallery/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#43
Obvious pyramid schemes?
Image source: mdmamakesmesmarter99
#44
Owning your own property. Theyll call it a subscription… And you’ll never own it. Just rent it forever from the rich who own everything.
Image source: Shlongzilla04
#45
Men wearing thongs (without pants) to parent-teacher conferences. There is no law against this currently, but after tomorrow evening, the wheels will be in motion.
Image source: Love_Cannon, Luis Quintero/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Follow Us